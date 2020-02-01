Suspended Zanu-PF Youth League trio speaks out

News / National

by Staff reporter

Suspended Zanu-PF Youth League executives Pupurai Togarepi, Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu said they will abide by the Politburo's decision to demote them from their positions.On Wednesday, the Politburo removed Togarepi as the party's secretary for Youth Affairs, and suspended for a year, his deputy Matutu and Tsenengamu was the Youth League Secretary for Commissariat.In separate interviews this morning, Togarepi said he respects the decision taken by the party leadership to demote him from his position."I am a cadre of the party and I respect the decision of the party. I am a steward servant of the party and I serve at the pleasure of the President who appointed me to that position. The party is supreme and I'm therefore guided accordingly. I will continue to serve my party with the commitment and unquestionable loyalty expected of every cadre of the revolutionary party."I grew up in this party and I respect its decision," he said.Matutu said he respects the decision taken by the Politburo to suspend him."I remain loyal to the party and its leadership. I will never ever join any political party, which is not Zanu-PF. Social media was awash with reports that I am joining MDC-A. Why should I join MDC-A. I am a Zanu-PF card carrying member and I am ready to serve the party at any capacity as assigned by President Mnangagwa and party leadership."Tsenengamu has accepted the decision to suspend him and pledged to remain loyal to the party."I accept the position taken by the Politburo. I am now a card carrying member and I will not contest the decision and I do not have any intensions to join any political organisation."