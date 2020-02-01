Bosso's McClive joins Wits

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Highlanders Football Club defender McClive Phiri has signed a two-year-deal with South Africa's Premiership side Bidvest Wits.Phiri (26), joins Wits as a free agent following expiry of his contract with Highlanders on December 31, 2019.He joins countryman Terrence Dzukamanja at the Students. The fringe Warriors right back has been on a month-trial stint at Wits.More details to follow......