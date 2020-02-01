Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa leaves for AU Summit

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has left Harare for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he will attend the 33rd Ordinary Summit of the African Union.

The summit commenced on January 21.

He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Oliver Chidawu, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, defence chiefs and other senior Government officials.

The first statutory meeting of the summit was that of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), which was held from January 21 to 22.

The outcomes of the PRC deliberations were considered by the Executive Council which has been meeting since yesterday. The Executive Council is charged with preparing the documents and drafting the decisions and declarations that will be considered by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, who will meet from February 9 to 10.

More to follow.....

Source - the ehrald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2 gold miners saved in Zimbabwe rescue mission

12 mins ago | 38 Views

'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

36 mins ago | 70 Views

Cop chases Zanu-PF youth leader with axe

46 mins ago | 263 Views

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Tsenengamu's proposal

49 mins ago | 416 Views

POLAD comedians splurge scarce forex on foreign trips

50 mins ago | 101 Views

More needs to be done action to deal with Corona virus threat in Zimbabwe

54 mins ago | 70 Views

Of Zimbabwe's educated fools, thinkers

55 mins ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe refugees lose fight to remain in Botswana

55 mins ago | 101 Views

WATCH: Tsenengamu lashes Mnangagwa, Chamisa

1 hr ago | 519 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is afraid of his own party, says Mutsvangwa

1 hr ago | 475 Views

Ginimbi denied bail

1 hr ago | 382 Views

Tsenengamu, Matutu to push for dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 410 Views

Bosso's McClive joins Wits

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Suspended Zanu-PF Youth League trio speaks out

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed on $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF leaders have resorted to grand looting, says Tsenengamu

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mugabe's son has new girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Investors target Bulawayo for quarry production business

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Lake Kariba needs three years to fill up

4 hrs ago | 931 Views

Mnangagwa tells police to deal with machete gangs decisively

4 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Chiwenga's wife to move in with her mother

4 hrs ago | 3088 Views

Welshman Ncube blames the electorate

5 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Zesa CEO dies

6 hrs ago | 2414 Views

Matutu ups the stakes, reports Kuda Tagwirei to ZACC

6 hrs ago | 3168 Views

MDC senator threatens to burn Zec offices

6 hrs ago | 749 Views

Only Mnangagwa can fire me, not doctors, says Obadiah

6 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Zimbabwe Highway spikes robber nabbed

6 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Mnangagwa's apocalyptic end as Zimbabwe President

6 hrs ago | 4097 Views

Community newspapers boss leaves in a huff

10 hrs ago | 1555 Views

'Mnangagwa a reformer,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

10 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Cartels rip up Zanu-PF camps

10 hrs ago | 5137 Views

Mohadi refuses to pay maintenance

10 hrs ago | 2655 Views

Teachers abandon formal dressing

10 hrs ago | 2304 Views

US$3.5 million for hospital equipment goes missing

10 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa's govt redeploys army personnel

11 hrs ago | 4236 Views

Here we go again!

11 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Zimbabwe army chiefs panic, deploy special forces

11 hrs ago | 7346 Views

Zanu-PF rocked by fresh power struggles

11 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Indicators point towards further Zimdollar loss

11 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Malawi election bombshell: Courts becoming too powerful?

11 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Meteorological Department warns of flash floods

11 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Man jailed 3 years for attempting to rape minor

20 hrs ago | 1040 Views

BUSE student jailed 15 years

20 hrs ago | 2769 Views

Man knocks out mother-in-law's teeth in brawl

20 hrs ago | 1443 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

21 hrs ago | 3867 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

21 hrs ago | 2919 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

22 hrs ago | 2905 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

23 hrs ago | 3567 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days