Tsenengamu, Matutu to push for dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa

SUSPENDED Zanu-PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has revealed that he and Matutu will be using a new organisation, Zimbabwe First Agenda, to push for dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa on 21 February.He said there was need to question the two leaders' unwillingness to meet and dialogue since they were equally responsible for the economic and political mess in Zimbabwe.Said Tsenengamu: "The solution to Zimbabwe's problems lie within all Zimbabweans but we have to be honest and accept that the Zimbabweans for now are in two places, in MDC and Zanu-PF."The solution to this problem is on the two political parties because they are also part of the problem, not because they are saints or geniuses but because those who create a mess are best to solve it."The mess we find ourselves in are on the shoulders of our two dear political parties. Why is it difficult for them to meet? Does it require for Zimbabweans to get into the streets and demonstrate?."I am not calling for a GNU (government of national unity) and I am not against a GNU. Why not sit with fellow brother?. The situation out there is threatening and we all be losers. If our leaders don't act now, all of them will be at the risk of being on the wrong side of history. You are part of the mess," he said.He claimed there were hardliners in Zanu-PF and the MDC who don't want to see Chamisa and Mnangagwa in dialogue and solve the current crisis."These two leaders face extinction if they are not careful. They are being cheered to the graveyard. If Mnangagwa and Chamisa meet, will someone melt?"The solution does not need (former South Africa President Thabo) Mbeki. I am going to appeal to my leaders in the party and knock some sense into their heads. I am not joining the MDC, but I don't recognise Obey Sithole of the MDC as an enemy. I don't recognise Chamisa as an enemy," said Tsenengamu.Mbeki was in Zimbabwe in December last year and met Chamisa and Mnangagwa including other political parties to try and find a solution to Zimbabwe's challenges.