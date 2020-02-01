WATCH: Tsenengamu lashes Mnangagwa, Chamisa

News / National

by newzimbabwe

Godfrey Tsenengamu, the suspended Zanu-PF youth league commissar, has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his political rival MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to sober up when in power.He told two senior politicians that their positions as leaders of Zanu-PF and the MDC were temporary.Tsenengamu who was suspended from his influential post Wednesday, warned Mnangagwa and Chamisa that their colleagues from the parties would take over from them soon.Watch the Video: