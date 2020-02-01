Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Tsenengamu's proposal

News / National

by Staff reporter

This is an example of a mgodoyi narrative. Not even an ediot would propose a meeting between Mnangagwa & @nelsonchamisa to solve what #Tsenengamu & #Matutu have said is evil CORRUPTION by cartels run by Kuda Tagwirei, Billy Rautenbach & Tafadzwa Musarara, all MNANGAGWA'S cronies! https://t.co/87p9v0K6q1 — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 7, 2020

This nonsensical equation of ZanuPF & the MDC on the corruption scale, is an amateurish & silly manner of constructing "a third way" to facilitate some kind of an "NTA". It's the WRONG way of getting the RIGHT thing. The FORCES behind Tsenengamu & Matutu need to start THINKING! https://t.co/frP7q2PrzY — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 7, 2020

The FORCES behind #Tsenengamu and #Matutu are putting CORRUPTION on the negotiating table, and removing from that table the stolen 2018 presidential election. Yet the CORRUPTION is not only by ZanuPF cartels but it also includes a CORRUPTED and stolen 2018 presidential election! https://t.co/znsKkFagBA — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 7, 2020