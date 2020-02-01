Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Tsenengamu's proposal
Moyo's remarks come after the suspended ZANU-PF Youth League Political Commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu announced at a press conference held at media centre this Friday that Zimbabweans will converge on the 21st of February and demand Chamisa and Mnangagwa to meet over the alleged corruption.
In response, Moyo said:
"This is an example of a mgodoyi narrative. Not even an ediot would propose a meeting between Mnangagwa & @nelsonchamisa to solve what #Tsenengamu & #Matutu have said is evil CORRUPTION by cartels run by Kuda Tagwirei, Billy Rautenbach & Tafadzwa Musarara, all MNANGAGWA'S cronies!
"Tagwireyi made headlines last year after he allegedly, among other things, abused US$3 billion that was meant for Command Agriculture and authorities, according to some, have been protecting him as "he has influence over them".
— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 7, 2020
This nonsensical equation of ZanuPF & the MDC on the corruption scale, is an amateurish & silly manner of constructing "a third way" to facilitate some kind of an "NTA". It's the WRONG way of getting the RIGHT thing. The FORCES behind Tsenengamu & Matutu need to start THINKING! https://t.co/frP7q2PrzY— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 7, 2020
The FORCES behind #Tsenengamu and #Matutu are putting CORRUPTION on the negotiating table, and removing from that table the stolen 2018 presidential election. Yet the CORRUPTION is not only by ZanuPF cartels but it also includes a CORRUPTED and stolen 2018 presidential election! https://t.co/znsKkFagBA— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 7, 2020