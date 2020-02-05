Hatred appointed as new Herald editor

News / National

by Staff reporter

Promotion … Lawson Mabhena, who started his career at the Sunday News in Bulawayo, returns as Chronicle editor

The Zimbabwe Newspapers Group (Zimpapers) appointed a substantive editor of its flagship Herald newspaper on Friday – 12 months after Joram Nyathi left the position.Hatred Zenenga, who was editor of Manica Post, is the new Herald editor, Zimpapers CEO Pikirayi Deketeke confirmed.Zenenga will be deputised by Lovemore Ranga Mataire, who moves over from The Sunday Mail where he held a similar position.Herald news editor Lawson Mabhena has been promoted to become editor of The Chronicle, taking over from Innocent Madonko. Madonko replaces Mataire at The Sunday Mail, where he will deputise Victoria Ruzvidzo, who keeps her position.Wendy Nyakurerwa-Matinde, formerly the assistant editor at The Sunday Mail, replaces Zenenga at Manica Post.Zimpapers senior editorial executive, William Chikoto, was acting Herald editor after Tichaona Zindoga, who had been acting in the position for 10 months, was sacked in October last year. Chikoto reverts to his official position.The Herald editorship has changed hands rapidly since the sacking of Caesar Zvayi in December 2018. Joram Nyathi, who was appointed as his replacement, was fired a month into the job for failing to put a picture of President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the front page.Nyathi was followed in by Zindoga and Chikoto, before the latest appointment which Zimpapers chiefs hope will bring an end to the quick turnover of editors at the high-pressure job.The job of Herald editor is highly-politicised, with ministers and Zanu PF officials known to meddle in editorial matters.Zenenga's appointment would likely have been made by Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, who knows the veteran journalist from the Manica Post's patch, Manicaland, where she has held various positions in Zanu PF and the government.The Herald remains the country's biggest daily newspaper by circulation, but has been buffeted by the economic downturn which has seen a rapid decline in sales.