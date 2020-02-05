'If you spoke to Smith then you can speak to Chamisa,' Mnangagwa told

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Suspended Zanu-PF youth league commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to sit down with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa for the benefit of Zimbabwe.Addressing journalists in Harare, Tsenengamu said if Mnangagwa and other freedom fighters sat on the negotiating table with Rhodesian leader Ian Smith who butchered thousands of freedom fighters, then there was no harm in meeting Chamisa."If they could speak with Smith who killed many young Zimbabweans in camps from Chimoio to Mukushi and forgave him then what is wrong with sitting with Chamisa and mapping a way forward," he said."Smith lived his life after independence in Shurugwi and was never bothered until his death. If you can do that to a white man who killed your kith and kin then why not meet your brother of the same skin colour as yourself."Tsenengamu said MDC Alliance and Zanu-PF were equally involved in the Zimbabwean mess and their continued bickering could lead into Zimbabweans shunning them.Mnangagwa won the 2018 elections but Chamisa has dismissed the victory as electoral theft leading to a standoff that has adversely affected Zimbabwe's economy.Tsenengagwmu was suspended for one year from his position along with youth league boss Pupurai Togarepi and his deputy Lewis Matutu by the Zanu-PF politburo after their press conference on Monday "exposing" corrupt cartels.They fingered Sakunda boss Kuda Tagwirei, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairman Tafadzwa Musarara and Green Energy owner Billy Rautenbach as members of the corrupt cartels.