'Miner' trapped to death

by Paul Ndou
7 hrs ago | Views
One illegal miner was trapped to death this morning while prospecting for gold at Jumbo mine (Mazowe), Bulawayo24 news has learnt.

The now deceased miner had illegally gained entry at the mine despite the on-going police blitz "Chikorokoza Ngachipere" which has since declared the mine a no go area for illegal miners.

An excavator had to be used to retrieve the body and the police are yet to identify the body.

A witness said about four illegal miners were mining in a disused shaft and fled when their colleague was trapped fearing arrest.

"They were about four illegal miners who were mining together but unfortunately one of their colleague was trapped and died prompting them to run away in fear of arrest," said the source.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made in Zimbabwe to bring trapped illegal miners to the surface, after a shaft collapsed at a gold mine killing at least two other miners.

The BBC's Shingai Nyoka reports that the national disaster management agency has rescued two miners, from the site in the town of Kwekwe, who are now in hospital being treated for their injuries.

On Thursday it was thought that 20 people were trapped underground but the government now says it's not sure how many people remain trapped, because some could have found their way out out through other tunnels within the disused mine.

The Globe and Phoenix mine had been in operation since the 1800s but was closed down over a decade ago because it was deemed environmentally unsafe.

Our correspondent says there are reports this latest accident may have been caused by rockfall, though this has not been confirmed.

Mining is a major source of foreign currency in Zimbabwe, which has vast gold and mineral reserves including diamonds and platinum.

But mining is largely unregulated, leading to many accidents. Twenty-two miners were killed nearby a year ago.

Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere is still on-going and a number of illegal miners are being prosecuted.


Source - Byo24news

