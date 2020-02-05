Underwear used to fix violent hubby

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Mutare man, who teamed up with his relatives to assault his wife while accusing her of using his underwear for ritual purposes, has been ordered by the court to stop the attacks.All this came to light after Phibion Maparura was dragged to the court by his estranged wife, Brenda Chitambo, who told the court that her husband was violent and abusive.She sought a protection order, which she was duly granted by Mutare magistrate Ms Nyasha Kuture.In his defence, Maparura told the court that he was acting violently towards his wife because of the bad blood between them.He said the fallout started when Chitambo collected his undergarments with the intention of using them for some rituals.Maparura told the court that he feared that his underwear would be used to fix him."Your Worship, my wife went away for six months without informing me of her whereabouts and the day she left, she took my undergarments and one of my favourite T-shirts. She was away with my undergarments for six months. I did not know where she was because she never contacted me and when she came back with them, she wanted me to act like nothing had happened."Like any sane human being, I suspect that those undergarments were used for rituals. Your Worship, nothing is working in my life ever since those undergarments were brought back," he explained.Maparura also told the court that even after giving her a divorce token (gupuro), Chitambo's family was refusing to take their daughter back. He said this after the court had advised him to divorce Chitambo using the proper channels if he did not love her anymore.In her application, Chitambo told the court that Maparura and his relatives were abusive to the extent that she ran away from home and sought refuge with Musasa Project, a non-governmental organisation that helps women and girls in abusive relationships."Your Worship, I have no peace when I am with him and his relatives. They chase me away at midnight. I ended up running away on the 4th of January and have since been with the Musasa Project," she told the court.Ms Kuture ordered Maparura to stop assaulting, harassing and insulting Chitambo. The order will be valid for the next five years.