Muchinguri disowns illegal miners

ZANU-PF Chairperson and Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has rubbished claims that she was sponsoring illegal gold panners in Penhalonga.The minister further warned gold panners against using her name as a ticket to operate illegally."I also hear that there are people claiming that these plots are mine and I am allowing these people to operate illegally. Those are lies, whoever is saying that is just out to tarnish my name, the real culprits we know them. Government will take back its land if the farmers do not want to utilize it, and if that land is meant to be mined it will be done legally," she said on Monday this week.At least 186 illegal gold panners have been arrested in Penhalonga under an operation code-named Chikorokoza Ngachipere aimed at ensuring that mining is done within the confines of the law.National Officer Commanding Support Unit Assistant Commissioner Bazibi Dube said the nationwide operation was meant to curb illegal mining which has become a hub of other illegal activities, among them machete-wielding gangs.