Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Thabitha Khumalo accused of destroying MDC Alliance

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
All is not well in the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A) as members are at each other's throats due to fights for positions of influence in the party.

At the centre of the fights is MDC-A national chairperson Thabitha Khumalo who is being accused of stifling efforts of the organizing secretary Amos Chibaya to integrate party structures, using her influence to elbow out those who were once members of Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti's political parties.

Khumalo as the national chair wants the MDC-A structures to be occupied by her blue eyed boys whom she can control.

The MDC-A national chair is believed to be using one Swirthen Chiroodza, the MDC-A secretary for information and publicity for Bulawayo Province for her self-interests that are dividing party structures.

Chiroodza, who is Khumalo's frontman, is also being accused of writing and circulating stories in various media platforms attacking MDC A leaders such as Welshman Ncube, Karenyi Kore and Tendayi Masotcha, who are seen as hindrances to Khumalo's total control of MDC-A Bulawayo Provincial structures.

A source who spoke to this publication said Khumalo is worse than Thokozani Khupe whom she always accused of being tribalistic in nature.

"Khumalo used to say ‘Thokozani Khupe' plays regional politics and she used to fight her for that but to be honest she is worse than Khupe. Khumalo is a factionalist and a tribalistic leader," said the source.

The same source accused Khumalo of dividing Bulawayo Province and he said the cancer is slowly spreading to other Provinces.

"She ‘Khumalo' has divided the entire Bulawayo province and it's spreading to other regions of Matebeleland because of her greediness and selfishness. A good example is when she involved herself in the fight between Tinashe Kambarami and the mayor because she was not in good books with the mayor," said the source.

Political analyst, Mr Goodwine Mureriwa, said the implosion in the MDC-A is a tell-tale sign of the demise of that party. He said the party lacked visionary leaders who can unite the party.

The infighting in the MDC-A is not a new phenomenon as fights and accusations against leadership were the norm even during the days of Morgan Tsvangirai.

Source - hararepost

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Captured' South Africa NPA withdraws charges against SARS rogue unit trio

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe National Army denies deploying special forces

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

'Zimbabwe is not Malawi' true, still we too need 2018 nullified and Zanu-PF booted out

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

Gwanda students turn to gold panning and macimbi harvesting

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Heroes and villains of the Land Reform

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of creating criminal gangs

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Winky D's victim to release a song with Roki

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube's update on the current state of the Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Chamisa, Mbeki meet over Zimbabwe military

6 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Cops banned from using cellphones while on duty

7 hrs ago | 961 Views

Muchinguri disowns illegal miners

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

Underwear used to fix violent hubby

7 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Sangoma granny (76) caught with 500 dagga plants

7 hrs ago | 498 Views

'Miner' trapped to death

7 hrs ago | 508 Views

'If you spoke to Smith then you can speak to Chamisa,' Mnangagwa told

7 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Hatred appointed as new Herald editor

7 hrs ago | 883 Views

2 gold miners saved in Zimbabwe rescue mission

8 hrs ago | 362 Views

'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

8 hrs ago | 462 Views

Cop chases Zanu-PF youth leader with axe

8 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Tsenengamu's proposal

8 hrs ago | 2206 Views

POLAD comedians splurge scarce forex on foreign trips

8 hrs ago | 325 Views

More needs to be done action to deal with Corona virus threat in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 223 Views

Of Zimbabwe's educated fools, thinkers

8 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zimbabwe refugees lose fight to remain in Botswana

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

WATCH: Tsenengamu lashes Mnangagwa, Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 1152 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is afraid of his own party, says Mutsvangwa

9 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Ginimbi denied bail

9 hrs ago | 692 Views

Tsenengamu, Matutu to push for dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 709 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for AU Summit

9 hrs ago | 426 Views

Bosso's McClive joins Wits

9 hrs ago | 334 Views

Suspended Zanu-PF Youth League trio speaks out

9 hrs ago | 847 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed on $1 500 bail

9 hrs ago | 2109 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF leaders have resorted to grand looting, says Tsenengamu

9 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mugabe's son has new girlfriend

9 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Investors target Bulawayo for quarry production business

10 hrs ago | 234 Views

Lake Kariba needs three years to fill up

11 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa tells police to deal with machete gangs decisively

11 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Chiwenga's wife to move in with her mother

11 hrs ago | 5956 Views

Welshman Ncube blames the electorate

13 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Zesa CEO dies

13 hrs ago | 2743 Views

Matutu ups the stakes, reports Kuda Tagwirei to ZACC

13 hrs ago | 3561 Views

MDC senator threatens to burn Zec offices

13 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Only Mnangagwa can fire me, not doctors, says Obadiah

13 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Zimbabwe Highway spikes robber nabbed

13 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Mnangagwa's apocalyptic end as Zimbabwe President

14 hrs ago | 7391 Views

Community newspapers boss leaves in a huff

18 hrs ago | 1634 Views

'Mnangagwa a reformer,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

18 hrs ago | 3522 Views

Cartels rip up Zanu-PF camps

18 hrs ago | 5530 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days