Zimbabwe National Army denies deploying special forces

News / National

by Staff reporter

TO: News Editor



ZNA NEWS RELEASE



07 February 2020



MEDIA RESPONSE ZIMBABWE INDEPENDENT FALSE DEPLOYMENT ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE MILITARY



The Zimbabwe National Army would like to categorically refute the false allegations published by the Zimbabwe Independent newspaper of 07-13 February 2020 in an article titled "Panicky army chiefs, deploy special forces." It is not true that the military has deployed as alleged by this malicious newspaper article, which is false in all respects, hence it cannot go unchallenged.



Besides being malicious, the news article raises some serious allegations, which are outright falsehoods against the Zimbabwe National Army. It should be therefore noted that the Zimbabwe National Army is apolitical and its roles and duties are clearly spelt out in the Constitution of Zimbabwe and amplified in the Defence Forces Policy.



The Army is a professional national institution that is guided by the country's Constitution. When it deploys, the nation is accordingly informed. There is, therefore, no secret deployments as falsely alleged in the newspaper article.



In view of the increasing media queries on ZDF deployments against machete-wielding gangs, the so-called "Mashurugwi", members of the public should be made aware that it is purely the responsibility of the ZRP to deal decisively with the menace. We are convinced that the ZRP will be equal to the task and bring all the culprits to book.



The ZDF are committed to ensuring that peace and security are maintained throughout the country. Members of the media should, therefore, feel free to clear any doubts on any issues involving our members that may have the potential to destabilise the security situation in the country. The clearance can be done with relevant military authorities nearest to them.



Alphios Makotore





Lieutenant Colonel