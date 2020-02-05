Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tripartite Negotiating Forum talks hit deadlock over salaries

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) talks on salaries and wages reached a deadlock yesterday, with the Government and labour on one side agreeing that there should be a minimum wage, while business rejected this.

Yesterday's meeting was the second among the parties to the TNF following Wednesday's meeting and it was anticipated that the three would find each other and come up with a position to cushion workers and spur economic growth.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima, who chaired the meeting, and Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) president Mr Peter Mutasa confirmed the deadlock, while business representative, Mr Sifelani Jabangwe said he wanted to brief his constituency before issuing a statement.

The process of aligning wages and prices dominated Wednesday and yesterday's meetings. Prof Mavima described the salaries and wages issue as an urgent matter which he would take to next Tuesday's Cabinet meeting for guidance.

"We did not finish our deliberations on Wednesday because there was an issue of how we can address the erosion of wages of workers across the board in this country. We came back today (yesterday) to discuss that issue.

"We are very close to actually reaching a consensus. We want to take the issue to Cabinet so that it will make the necessary decision on the issue of the erosion of wages and salaries of the workers of this country.

"We are doing that in full cognisance of the fact that we are a country that needs to stabilise its economy and also that we are a country that needs to grow its economy towards attaining Vision 2030 that His Excellency, President Mnangagwa has articulated which is achieving an upper middle income economy by 2030," said Prof Mavima.

He said there was need to balance between making sure that workers were compensated at a level where they would be motivated to continue offering their labour to the development of the country, but at the same time making sure that businesses remain viable.

"We need to increase capacity utilisation of businesses so that the economy can grow and we are hoping that when I go to Cabinet to make these presentations, Cabinet will give us the necessary guidelines and will make specific decisions on this particular issue," he said.

Mr Mutasa said he was disappointed that business had failed to appreciate the need to adequately remunerate the suffering workers.

"We are disappointed by the stance being taken by business which is not appreciating the dire needs of workers. We are not happy with the way they are taking this issue of giving workers a minimum wage that will cushion them.

"We appreciate the stance that has been taken by Government who are on our side saying there should be a minimum wage that will take into account the erosion of wages since the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 412 of 2019.

"We have hit a deadlock and failed to agree mainly because Government and labour are on one side and business is against the proposal from Government and labour. We reserved our rights and we will mobilise workers and consult them to come up with a good response to the business intransigence," he said. Mr Mutasa said they await the Government's decision on the issue before mapping the way forward.

"Government has promised to take this matter to Cabinet on Tuesday, so we are going to hear from them. We are giving ourselves two to three weeks as labour to consult workers on the current position and we will get direction from them. What we know is that workers are not happy, they are struggling. People are failing to pay rentals and schools fees. They can't buy food, so workers have already indicated to us that if this thing fails, we must protest against the business community," he said.

SI 142/19 was put in place to compliment SI 133 which came to establish the exchange rate between the Zimbabwe dollar and other currencies. On the issue of civil servants' salaries, Prof Mavima said the Government would continue engaging unions to ensure that both parties agree on the salary structures.

"There is already joy for civil servants. Remember that about a week ago, we agreed on a certain compensation level with a minimum of $2 500 for the least-paid civil servant and then scaled upwards depending on what grade levels they were. That was agreed upon by the National Joint Negotiating Council," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe records unprecedented jump in sextortion

3 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Man killed in fight over married woman

4 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

4 hrs ago | 698 Views

Fed up woman boots cheating lover out

4 hrs ago | 794 Views

Elderly men fight over teenage girl

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

Prison boss bans praying in tongues

4 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Angel meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bashed man turns to the courts for help

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

'Anti-POLAD sentiment driven by jealousy'

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

40-year-old uses cellphone as bait to bed teenager

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

Lawyers challenge conversion of US dollar debts to Zimbabwe dollar

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Barking on the wrong tree won't eradicate corruption

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa clean up campaign

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa in Ethiopia for AU Summit

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Man in court for $15 000 alcohol theft

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Ministry to train youths in ICT

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Girlfriend paid R10 000 for businessman robbery

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Dembare sign King Nadolo

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Croco ownership fight spills into High Court

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

IDCZ board dissolved

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Machete gangs congest prisons

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Stop mourning over sanctions,' says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 846 Views

Woman, hitmen jailed 95 years for murder

5 hrs ago | 602 Views

Businessman Nabbed for US$1,3M money laundering & externalisation

5 hrs ago | 680 Views

Is Godfrey Tsenengamu challenging political patronage?

6 hrs ago | 978 Views

Morocco lauded for lustrous $65 million facility

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Designation: The new US weapon against Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 991 Views

In renaming streets, Bulawayo totally forgot my father: Zephaniah Sihwa

6 hrs ago | 679 Views

'Captured' South Africa NPA withdraws charges against SARS rogue unit trio

17 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Zimbabwe National Army denies deploying special forces

17 hrs ago | 2941 Views

'Zimbabwe is not Malawi' true, still we too need 2018 nullified and Zanu-PF booted out

17 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Gwanda students turn to gold panning and macimbi harvesting

17 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Heroes and villains of the Land Reform

17 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of creating criminal gangs

17 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Winky D's victim to release a song with Roki

17 hrs ago | 1912 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube's update on the current state of the Zimbabwe economy

17 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Thabitha Khumalo accused of destroying MDC Alliance

19 hrs ago | 2403 Views

Chamisa, Mbeki meet over Zimbabwe military

19 hrs ago | 5559 Views

Cops banned from using cellphones while on duty

20 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Muchinguri disowns illegal miners

20 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Underwear used to fix violent hubby

20 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Sangoma granny (76) caught with 500 dagga plants

20 hrs ago | 832 Views

'Miner' trapped to death

20 hrs ago | 659 Views

'If you spoke to Smith then you can speak to Chamisa,' Mnangagwa told

20 hrs ago | 3077 Views

Hatred appointed as new Herald editor

20 hrs ago | 1235 Views

2 gold miners saved in Zimbabwe rescue mission

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

21 hrs ago | 612 Views

Cop chases Zanu-PF youth leader with axe

21 hrs ago | 1537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days