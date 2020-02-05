Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare sign King Nadolo

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
DYNAMOS have confirmed the signing of highly-rated attacking midfielder King Nadolo.

Nadolo adds to more than 12 signings that have already arrived at the Zimbabwe Premiership giants.
Spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed that they had "signed the midfielder from Tel-One".

The development comes at a time when there is an increasing belief that DeMbare could finally return to their winning ways under coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days