Man in court for $15 000 alcohol theft

A BULAWAYO man has appeared in court for allegedly breaking into a bottle store and stealing alcohol worth over $15 000.Moredays Zulu (34) of Luveve suburb stole from Matsika Bottle Store run by Mr Max Nyathi (49) in the same suburb.He pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and theft when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Jeconiah Ncube. He was remanded in custody to February 10.Zulu told the court that he wanted to sell the alcohol. Prosecuting Mr Tony Kamudyariwa said on Monday at around 4AM, Zulu went to the bottle store and forcibly opened a window.The accused person was seen by a security guard, Mr Bhekinkosi Mpofu and Mr Takura Zvinoramba who apprehended him while he was still near the crime scene. Police officers were called to the scene and Zulu was taken to his house where a search was conducted.Some of the stolen alcohol was recovered from his home and at another location in the suburb. The total value of the stolen property is $15 732 and only $4 160 was recovered. Zulu also has a pending case of unlawful entry where he is jointly charged with a 15-year-old boy.The State alleges that sometime in June last year, the duo connived and went to Mr Tirivangani Muringayi's house in Luveve suburb. They jumped over a precast wall and Zulu opened a dining room window in the house and took door keys which he used to open the door."Zulu entered the house leaving his co-accused outside. While inside, he stole US$51, a cellphone and took RTGS$44," Mr Kamudyariwa said.Mr Muringayi's son woke up due to the noise.Zulu allegedly fled from the scene leaving his minor accomplice behind who was apprehended and taken to the police where he implicated him. The matter is still before the courts.