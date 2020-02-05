Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man in court for $15 000 alcohol theft

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO man has appeared in court for allegedly breaking into a bottle store and stealing alcohol worth over $15 000.

Moredays Zulu (34) of Luveve suburb stole from Matsika Bottle Store run by Mr Max Nyathi (49) in the same suburb.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and theft when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Jeconiah Ncube. He was remanded in custody to February 10.

Zulu told the court that he wanted to sell the alcohol. Prosecuting Mr Tony Kamudyariwa said on Monday at around 4AM, Zulu went to the bottle store and forcibly opened a window.  

The accused person was seen by a security guard, Mr Bhekinkosi Mpofu and Mr Takura Zvinoramba who apprehended him while he was still near the crime scene. Police officers were called to the scene and Zulu was taken to his house where a search was conducted.

 Some of the stolen alcohol was recovered from his home and at another location in the suburb. The total value of the stolen property is $15 732 and only $4 160 was recovered. Zulu also has a pending case of unlawful entry where he is jointly charged with a 15-year-old boy.

The State alleges that sometime in June last year, the duo connived and went to Mr Tirivangani Muringayi's house in Luveve suburb. They jumped over a precast wall and Zulu opened a dining room window in the house and took door keys which he used to open the door.

"Zulu entered the house leaving his co-accused outside. While inside, he stole US$51, a cellphone and took RTGS$44," Mr Kamudyariwa said.

Mr Muringayi's son woke up due to the noise.

 Zulu allegedly fled from the scene leaving his minor accomplice behind who was apprehended and taken to the police where he implicated him. The matter is still before the courts.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe records unprecedented jump in sextortion

3 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Man killed in fight over married woman

4 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

4 hrs ago | 698 Views

Fed up woman boots cheating lover out

4 hrs ago | 794 Views

Elderly men fight over teenage girl

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

Prison boss bans praying in tongues

4 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Angel meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bashed man turns to the courts for help

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

'Anti-POLAD sentiment driven by jealousy'

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

40-year-old uses cellphone as bait to bed teenager

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

Lawyers challenge conversion of US dollar debts to Zimbabwe dollar

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Barking on the wrong tree won't eradicate corruption

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa clean up campaign

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa in Ethiopia for AU Summit

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ministry to train youths in ICT

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Girlfriend paid R10 000 for businessman robbery

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Dembare sign King Nadolo

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Croco ownership fight spills into High Court

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

IDCZ board dissolved

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Machete gangs congest prisons

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Tripartite Negotiating Forum talks hit deadlock over salaries

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

'Stop mourning over sanctions,' says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 846 Views

Woman, hitmen jailed 95 years for murder

5 hrs ago | 602 Views

Businessman Nabbed for US$1,3M money laundering & externalisation

5 hrs ago | 680 Views

Is Godfrey Tsenengamu challenging political patronage?

6 hrs ago | 978 Views

Morocco lauded for lustrous $65 million facility

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Designation: The new US weapon against Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 991 Views

In renaming streets, Bulawayo totally forgot my father: Zephaniah Sihwa

6 hrs ago | 679 Views

'Captured' South Africa NPA withdraws charges against SARS rogue unit trio

17 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Zimbabwe National Army denies deploying special forces

17 hrs ago | 2941 Views

'Zimbabwe is not Malawi' true, still we too need 2018 nullified and Zanu-PF booted out

17 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Gwanda students turn to gold panning and macimbi harvesting

17 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Heroes and villains of the Land Reform

17 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of creating criminal gangs

17 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Winky D's victim to release a song with Roki

17 hrs ago | 1912 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube's update on the current state of the Zimbabwe economy

17 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Thabitha Khumalo accused of destroying MDC Alliance

19 hrs ago | 2403 Views

Chamisa, Mbeki meet over Zimbabwe military

19 hrs ago | 5559 Views

Cops banned from using cellphones while on duty

20 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Muchinguri disowns illegal miners

20 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Underwear used to fix violent hubby

20 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Sangoma granny (76) caught with 500 dagga plants

20 hrs ago | 832 Views

'Miner' trapped to death

20 hrs ago | 659 Views

'If you spoke to Smith then you can speak to Chamisa,' Mnangagwa told

20 hrs ago | 3077 Views

Hatred appointed as new Herald editor

20 hrs ago | 1235 Views

2 gold miners saved in Zimbabwe rescue mission

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

21 hrs ago | 612 Views

Cop chases Zanu-PF youth leader with axe

21 hrs ago | 1537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days