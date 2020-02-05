Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa in Ethiopia for AU Summit

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday for the 33rd Ordinary Summit of the African Union. He was received at Bole International Airport by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador Albert Chimbindi and other embassy officials with a guard of honour mounted by the Ethiopian army.

The President will join other Heads of State and Government for the critical summit, which runs under the AU theme of the Year 2020, "Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's Development".

The initiative of Silencing the Guns is a flagship project of Africa's Agenda 2063 and aims to achieve a conflict-free Africa, prevent genocide, make peace a reality for all and rid the continent of wars, civil conflicts, gender-based violence, violent conflicts and preventing genocide.

The technical meetings leading to the summit started on January 21.

The first statutory meeting of the summit was that of the Permanent Representatives Committee held from January 21 to 22.  The outcomes of the committee deliberations were expected to be considered by the Executive Council, whose meetings were scheduled to run from February 6 to 7.  

The Executive Council is charged with preparing the documents and drafting the decisions and declarations that will be considered by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, who will meet from February 9 to 10.

In addition to the key discussions around the theme of the Year 2020 and the road towards implementation of Africa's peace and security agenda, other headline issues to be deliberated during the summit include sustainable funding of Africa's development agenda specifically addressing the scale of assessment and contributions to the AU's budget; progress made in the implementation of Agenda 2063; operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area; African candidatures in the international system; the International Criminal Court; and Africa's Digital Transformation Strategy.

Today, the President is expected to attend the AU Peace and Security Council meeting.

President Mnangagwa left the country yesterday. He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Oliver Chidawu, Minister of State for National Security in the President's Office Owen Ncube, Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, service chiefs and other senior Government officials. Meanwhile, VP Chiwenga is the Acting President.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe records unprecedented jump in sextortion

3 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Man killed in fight over married woman

4 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

4 hrs ago | 698 Views

Fed up woman boots cheating lover out

4 hrs ago | 794 Views

Elderly men fight over teenage girl

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

Prison boss bans praying in tongues

4 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Angel meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bashed man turns to the courts for help

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

'Anti-POLAD sentiment driven by jealousy'

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

40-year-old uses cellphone as bait to bed teenager

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

Lawyers challenge conversion of US dollar debts to Zimbabwe dollar

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Barking on the wrong tree won't eradicate corruption

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa clean up campaign

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Man in court for $15 000 alcohol theft

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Ministry to train youths in ICT

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Girlfriend paid R10 000 for businessman robbery

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Dembare sign King Nadolo

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Croco ownership fight spills into High Court

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

IDCZ board dissolved

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Machete gangs congest prisons

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Tripartite Negotiating Forum talks hit deadlock over salaries

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

'Stop mourning over sanctions,' says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 846 Views

Woman, hitmen jailed 95 years for murder

5 hrs ago | 602 Views

Businessman Nabbed for US$1,3M money laundering & externalisation

5 hrs ago | 680 Views

Is Godfrey Tsenengamu challenging political patronage?

6 hrs ago | 978 Views

Morocco lauded for lustrous $65 million facility

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Designation: The new US weapon against Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 991 Views

In renaming streets, Bulawayo totally forgot my father: Zephaniah Sihwa

6 hrs ago | 679 Views

'Captured' South Africa NPA withdraws charges against SARS rogue unit trio

17 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Zimbabwe National Army denies deploying special forces

17 hrs ago | 2941 Views

'Zimbabwe is not Malawi' true, still we too need 2018 nullified and Zanu-PF booted out

17 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Gwanda students turn to gold panning and macimbi harvesting

17 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Heroes and villains of the Land Reform

17 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of creating criminal gangs

17 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Winky D's victim to release a song with Roki

17 hrs ago | 1912 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube's update on the current state of the Zimbabwe economy

17 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Thabitha Khumalo accused of destroying MDC Alliance

19 hrs ago | 2403 Views

Chamisa, Mbeki meet over Zimbabwe military

19 hrs ago | 5559 Views

Cops banned from using cellphones while on duty

20 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Muchinguri disowns illegal miners

20 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Underwear used to fix violent hubby

20 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Sangoma granny (76) caught with 500 dagga plants

20 hrs ago | 832 Views

'Miner' trapped to death

20 hrs ago | 659 Views

'If you spoke to Smith then you can speak to Chamisa,' Mnangagwa told

20 hrs ago | 3077 Views

Hatred appointed as new Herald editor

20 hrs ago | 1235 Views

2 gold miners saved in Zimbabwe rescue mission

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

21 hrs ago | 612 Views

Cop chases Zanu-PF youth leader with axe

21 hrs ago | 1537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days