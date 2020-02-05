Latest News Editor's Choice


Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
WHAT a marvelous scoop!

It's really marvelous news that Warriors star and Aston Villa's smiling midfielder Marvelous Nakamba "sneaked" into the country and secretly married his long-time sweetheart Chipo Primrose Makurumure in an intimate civil ceremony that was armoured to the presence of journalists and other footballers.

Although no information has been issued yet neither denying nor acknowledging the wedding, B-Metro can establish that the highly secretive wedding which was reportedly attended by few family members and friends took place at his family house in Bulawayo's Sunninghill suburb on Tuesday and was solemnised by a Bulawayo magistrate (name supplied). Sources close to the family said the Villa star wanted to keep it under wraps.

The source said the 25-year-old Marve as he is fondly known in football circles now wants to be with his long-time sweetheart — Chipo (25) in Britain where he plies his trade for top flight outfit Aston Villa FC.

The star midfielder's better half, the source said was "endorsed" by his parents after he formally introduced her to them a few years back.

"His parents gave a seal of approval to the boy when he introduced her to them and she gets along well with her in-laws (Marvelous' parents — Charity and Antony Nakamba) who advised him to the note   that she is a good wife who is also respectful and well-cultured," said the source.

The source also confirmed that it was a small function, that was attended by a few family members and friends.

"They wanted to keep it away from the prying eyes of the public because Marve is someone who loves his private space and wants to keep his personal life private.

"Before the vows those who were in attendance were warned not to take pictures and only two people who are part of the inner circle of the family were allowed to take the pictures. He did not even invite his close friends and that shows it was a closely guarded thing," said the family insider.

Efforts to get a comment from his father Antony were fruitless after his mobile phone rang once and was ignored.

A source at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport said the Aston Villa ace flew back to his base on Wednesday.

In an interview with our sister paper Sunday Mail Marvelous' mother Charity, once spoke about her son's love life.

"I talk to him about relationships. I have told him that once you choose a wife, that's your wife, no more going back. And I am happy his wife (fiancee) Chipo is a good girl.

"She also comes from Bulawayo. They went to the same high school at Njube. I knew they were onto something as she would regularly visit us when we were staying in Mpopoma and I liked her. I have endorsed her," she said.

Nakamba, a product of Highlanders juniors was snapped up by Bantu Rovers Academy, he then moved to AS Nancy of France in 2012 before joining Dutch top-flight side Vitesse in 2014.

After two seasons in the Eredivisie, where in May 2017, he won the prestigious Knvb-Beker Cup which is run along similar lines as the English FA Cup, Nakamba was snapped up by Belgium giants Club Brugge.

Under Brugge, he impressed during the 2018-2019 Uefa Champions League and Aston Villa came knocking for his services and is turning out of the for the side.

With a weekly wage of about US$71 000, Nakamba is arguably one of the highest paid footballers in Southern Africa.

He is also the only player from the Southern African region plying his trade in the English Premiers.

Source - bmetro

