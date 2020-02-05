40-year-old uses cellphone as bait to bed teenager

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 40-YEAR-OLD man in Bulawayo was arrested for allegedly "deflowering" his landlord's 15-year-old daughter after he promised to buy her a cellphone.It is reported that the man whose name is being withheld to protect the minor girl proposed love to the minor last year and she complied.The matter came to light at the Bulawayo magistrate's court where the alleged paedophile appeared before magistrate Shepherd Munjanja charged with an offence of having sexual intercourse with a minor.It emerged in court that two weeks after the relationship commenced, the accused started asking for sex from the minor girl. Narrating how she lost her "virginity" the girl said after a month of pestering her, she finally agreed to be his "girlfriend"."He promised to do many things in my life such as buying me a cellphone and do whatever I wanted."At first, I refused but after two days he sneaked into my bedroom, woke me up and took me to his room. He started caressing me and we later had sex," she said.It is reported that the sexual relationship continued for months before the minor girl's aunt discovered it.This was after she stumbled upon some WhatsApp messages which the alleged paedophile and the minor girl were exchanging.The aunt later reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the man.In his defence, the man denied having any sexual intercourse with the minor girl saying he was only in a relationship that did not involve any sexual contact."I did not have sex with her. Her aunt is the one who confronted me and started accusing me of being responsible for her niece's change of attitude saying I was sleeping with her," he said.The accused who is out of custody was remanded to 13 February for continuation of trial.