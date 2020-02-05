Prison boss bans praying in tongues

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE case of a prison guard's spirit allegedly haunting Khami Prison Complex by manifesting through one of his alleged killers, the wife of a prison officer, has taken a nasty twist following reports that the woman in question has been booted out of the prison complex.The woman (name supplied) was chucked out by prison authorities as punishment for revealing names of prison officers in her name-and-shame list of people linked to the death of Lovemore Matonhodze (38) who was found dead on 24 November last year after having gone missing for two days.Matonhodze, who is alleged to have drowned during a solo fishing expedition at Khami Dam, shocked fellow prison officers at Khami Prison Complex when he reportedly "spoke" to them from beyond the grave, revealing a list of his alleged killers.According to a source the woman in question was evicted a fortnight ago during a highly charged meeting where prison guards and their families were warned that they risk being fired, transferred or chucked out of the prison complex if ever they are caught talking about the issue or leak details of the meeting to the media.As if that was not enough, the senior prison officer who presided over the meeting also pulled a shocker when he allegedly banned praying in tongues at the prison complex, a move he suspected triggered the manifestation."During the highly charged meeting which was being presided over by one of the senior prison officers, the woman was ordered not to set her foot at Khami Prison Complex for the next 12 months."She was chucked out during a meeting which was attended by all prison guards at Khami Prison Complex and their families. The senior prison officer said her eviction was punishment for releasing a list of prison guards linked to the death of Matonhodze."That same senior prison officer also threatened prison guards saying anyone who is heard talking about the issue or leaked details of the meeting to the media risked being fired or transferred."He said he does believe in witchcraft hence there was a need to punish the alleged killers. He further said anyone who suspected that he or she was being bewitched should hire a sangoma and retaliate," said the source who requested strict anonymity.The source said prison guards lashed out at the threats which they believe were meant to protect the alleged killers."The prison guards were not moved by the threats. Some are even querying why their boss evicted that woman who manifested and released a list of Matonhodze's alleged killers if he does not believe in witchcraft," said the source.The source further said the senior prison officer pulled a shocker when he also banned people staying at the prison complex from praying in tongues."He shocked everyone who attended the meeting when he blasted people who go to churches which pray in tongues. He charged that anyone who is heard praying in tongues in their private prayer times and found pasting pictures on walls or hanging calendars with images of their church leaders would be evicted from the complex," said the source.Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Bulawayo Metropolitan Province public relations officer Garainashe Moyo had not responded by time of going to print.On the fateful day, Matonhodze left his home on a fishing expedition to Khami Dam and did not return.The following day his family got worried over his disappearance and reported the matter to the police.The police conducted a search, but did not find him until the following day when his brother-in-law, who had reported the matter to the police, teamed up with several members of the public and went searching for him.They discovered his decomposing body floating in the water and was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem. His remains were buried at his rural home in Magunje, Chisape in Karoi.