Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Elderly men fight over teenage girl

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
TWO elderly men who "clashed" at their teenage girlfriend's place have been arrested for causing a scene at her place.

The drama filled incident occurred at Queenspark East last week on Thursday.

The court heard that while Ebson Kandlela (61) was relaxing with his 17-year-old lover at her place they heard a knock at the gate.

The lady in question rushed to the gate and found out that it was her other lover Petro Matutu (42).  

She refused to open the gate while giving an excuse that her parents who are reportedly based in South Africa were at the house. As a result an argument ensued between the two.

Hearing the noise Kandlela  rushed to the gate, he accused Matutu of disturbing them but that did not go down well with Matutu.

A fight broke out, Matutu hit Kandlela with a stone on the forehead leaving him with a deep wound on the face.

A police officer who was on patrol intervened and arrested the love rivals. They were arrested.

Kandlela took to the stand: " I'm facing marital problems, as a result stress took its toll on me, that is why I had to fight with him over that lady. I'm embarrassed by what happened and I do not know how I will face my family."

Matutu told court he felt hard done by her lover whom he has been pampering with a lot money for her upkeep.

"I have spent a lot money on her upkeep and that is how she pays me. I'm gutted by this! To make matters worse I had planned to marry her but shockingly things have taken a terrible turn," said the worried looking Matutu.

Magistrate Stephen Ndlovu found them guilty for disorderly conduct and fined them $300 each, failure to pay by end of this month they will languish in jail for two months.

Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe records unprecedented jump in sextortion

4 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Man killed in fight over married woman

4 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

4 hrs ago | 783 Views

Fed up woman boots cheating lover out

4 hrs ago | 915 Views

Prison boss bans praying in tongues

4 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Angel meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister

4 hrs ago | 515 Views

Bashed man turns to the courts for help

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

'Anti-POLAD sentiment driven by jealousy'

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

40-year-old uses cellphone as bait to bed teenager

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

Lawyers challenge conversion of US dollar debts to Zimbabwe dollar

4 hrs ago | 432 Views

Barking on the wrong tree won't eradicate corruption

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa clean up campaign

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa in Ethiopia for AU Summit

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Man in court for $15 000 alcohol theft

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Ministry to train youths in ICT

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Girlfriend paid R10 000 for businessman robbery

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Dembare sign King Nadolo

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Croco ownership fight spills into High Court

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

IDCZ board dissolved

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Machete gangs congest prisons

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Tripartite Negotiating Forum talks hit deadlock over salaries

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

'Stop mourning over sanctions,' says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 909 Views

Woman, hitmen jailed 95 years for murder

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

Businessman Nabbed for US$1,3M money laundering & externalisation

6 hrs ago | 701 Views

Is Godfrey Tsenengamu challenging political patronage?

7 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Morocco lauded for lustrous $65 million facility

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

Designation: The new US weapon against Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 1025 Views

In renaming streets, Bulawayo totally forgot my father: Zephaniah Sihwa

7 hrs ago | 705 Views

'Captured' South Africa NPA withdraws charges against SARS rogue unit trio

17 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zimbabwe National Army denies deploying special forces

18 hrs ago | 2984 Views

'Zimbabwe is not Malawi' true, still we too need 2018 nullified and Zanu-PF booted out

18 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Gwanda students turn to gold panning and macimbi harvesting

18 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Heroes and villains of the Land Reform

18 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of creating criminal gangs

18 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Winky D's victim to release a song with Roki

18 hrs ago | 1950 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube's update on the current state of the Zimbabwe economy

18 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Thabitha Khumalo accused of destroying MDC Alliance

19 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Chamisa, Mbeki meet over Zimbabwe military

19 hrs ago | 5641 Views

Cops banned from using cellphones while on duty

20 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Muchinguri disowns illegal miners

21 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Underwear used to fix violent hubby

21 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Sangoma granny (76) caught with 500 dagga plants

21 hrs ago | 841 Views

'Miner' trapped to death

21 hrs ago | 660 Views

'If you spoke to Smith then you can speak to Chamisa,' Mnangagwa told

21 hrs ago | 3141 Views

Hatred appointed as new Herald editor

21 hrs ago | 1245 Views

2 gold miners saved in Zimbabwe rescue mission

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

22 hrs ago | 614 Views

Cop chases Zanu-PF youth leader with axe

22 hrs ago | 1549 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days