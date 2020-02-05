Fed up woman boots cheating lover out

News / National

by Staff reporter

A fuming Bulawayo woman has given her live-in boyfriend the boot as punishment for allegedly sleeping around with several women, including her workmates.Faith Rukaramato was left heartbroken after finding out her lover of six years Pride Mapurisa had betrayed her trust by allegedly impregnating one of her workmates that she had introduced to him.A terrified Rukaramato revealed his lover's unfaithfulness at the Bulawayo Civil Court where she was seeking a protection order against him.She said besides playing away games with other women, Mapurisa was also verbally, physically and emotionally abusing her."I have been cohabiting with Pride Mapurisa since August 2014. Although we are not yet legally or customarily married, we have a four-year-old child together."Throughout the subsistence of our relationship, he has been physically and emotionally abusing me. Whenever he gets drunk, he assaults me with fists and insults me saying he will never marry me," complained Rukaramato.She said in January last year she was once hospitalised after Mapurisa hit her head hard against the floor.She added: "He is also emotionally abusing me with his infidelity. He has several girlfriends. There are rumours that he has impregnated some of them, one being my workmate that I introduced to him. Whenever he goes out at night, he comes back home after some days."She also said her lover was also irresponsible before she passionately begged the presiding magistrate Ulukile Ndlovu to grant an order to have him chucked out of her house."He took my cellphone. He also does not assist in maintaining the child. I am now living in fear after he also threatened to kill me. I also fear that he might end up infecting me with (sexually transmitted) diseases because of his unfaithfulness."As a result of that, I pray that a protection order be granted against him so that he stays away from me, my house and that he should not assault, insult and threaten me," begged Rukaramato.Mapurisa who apparently feared the humiliation of a trial, did not come to court to defend himself leading the magistrate to grant an order in favour of his lover.The magistrate sternly ordered him not to assault, insult or threaten his lover in any way and to vacate her place at Ross Camp.