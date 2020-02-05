Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

News / National

by Staff reporter

There was a scramble for meat at Dorset Village in Shurugwi South's Ward 21 when villagers feasted on meat from two cows that were struck by lightning.This came as a shock to some villagers and traditional healers as in African Culture, it is believed that eating meat from an animal struck by lightning is a taboo.One of the villagers Mr Sibane Jubane who was part of the feast equated the occasion to the biblical manna from Heaven."Two cattle were struck by lightning last week. We invited a tsikamutanda who checked the cattle and gave us a go ahead to eat the meat saying there was no danger in doing so. We were so happy because to us this was God's way of giving us meat which we hardly eat."We then started helping ourselves as we were not going to let the meat go to waste when we can get it for free. Some of us can't afford to buy meat for our families so that was just a perfect opportunity for our families to taste meat which they last ate some months ago," he said.Asked if they are aware of cultural beliefs about consuming such meat, Mr Jubane said risking was the only option they had."We know that culturally people are not permitted to eat such meat but its either we had to ignore the tradition and watch our families go hungry or take the risk, and we chose the latter," he said.A historian and cultural expert Mr Pathisa Nyathi said meat from animal struck by lightning must not be eaten."Lightning is taken in a very negative way and meat from such incidences should never be consumed. Eating such meat is very Un-African. Yes, we know people are very hungry. When you eat meat from cattle struck by lightning, you're attracting lightning, thus the underlining belief. That is why animals struck by lightning are usually burnt and not eaten. It is a bit frightening that there are people who decide to consume such meat," he said.The rains that are being experienced across the country have been accompanied with lightning and strong winds which have left a trail of destruction on infrastructures like schools and clinics.