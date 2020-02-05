Man killed in fight over married woman

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 42-year-old man from Gonde Village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe was stoned to death in a fight over a married woman.The matter which has sent tongues waging in Gonde Village happened last month where Bonus Kuvirima was fatally stoned by Takazura Mativenga over Martha Maliba who is the deceased's ex-wife and the accused's current wife.Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident saying the suspect is assisting police with investigations."Police in Midlands are investigating a case of murder where Bonus Kuvirima was killed in a fight over a woman."The deceased visited his former wife Martha Maliba in her new home in Mutoro Village with intentions of mending their broken relationship," he said.Inspector Goko said Mativenga found Kuvirima in his home and a fight broke."The accused who is Maliba's current husband arrived and found Kuvirima in their home. This did not go down well with the accused and a misunderstanding ensued between the two."The accused armed himself with a brick which he used to struck the deceased several times all over the body leading to his death," said Inspector Goko.He said after committing the crime, Mativenga together with his wife fled from the scene."The accused and his wife fled from the scene and Kurima's body was found the following morning by neighbours and the matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the duo," he said.The deceased had blood in his nostrils, bruises on the chest and on the back; and several bricks were found around the body.Inspector Goko appealed to the public to solve issues amicably without using violence."As police we once again appeal to members of the public to always solve their disputes in a peaceful manner by involving their parties," he said.