Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi, ex-business partners clash in court

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
VICE President Kembo Mohadi's two former business partners have accused the politician of lying following a High Court application he filed against the pair, demanding over US$100 000.

In the application, Mohadi was seeking payment from Tichaona Mushipe and Oscar Chiromo after he opted out of the business agreement that they entered into in November 2016. He accused the two of having misappropriated funds to his prejudice.

The two told the court that Mohadi was lying.

"In any event, the allegations are false and would have to be led as evidence at trial, where defendants will have the opportunity to cross-examine plaintiff on the same. In the premises, the defendant prays that the exception be upheld with costs, and that the plaintiff's claim be dismissed," the two said.

In his papers, Mohadi claimed to have pulled out of the partnership in August 2018, following alleged misuse of funds by Mushipe and Chiromo, which he claimed prejudiced him of US$107 135.

"After the collapse of the partnership, the licence holder and owner Malindi Storage and Logistics (Private) Limited recalled its trading licence as the partnership was using the said company's trading licence," Mohadi said.

The vice president added that through a court order, the company then took its assets and moved its offices to its site which was different from the premises the partners were using.

"On the 15th day of April 2019, the parties entered into a deed of disengagement. The parties then agreed to engage an auditor so that the parties could see what they were worth and what their obligations were to each other.

"After the auditor finished his work, the defendants then refused to accept the audit report for no apparent reasons. The parties have been stuck since then.

"The defendants clearly breached the partnership contract and the deed of disengagement contract by failing to complete their obligations in terms of the said deed," Mohadi said.

Mushipe and Chiromo, however, argued that there was no basis for Mohadi to mention Malindi Storage and Logistics, which was not even party to the court proceedings.

"In particular, plaintiff pleaded allegations of Malindi Storage and Logistics (Private) Limited recalling its trading licence, taking assets and moving offices.

"Such allegations ought to have been excluded from the declaration, being the evidence upon which matters are to be proved at trial.

"Further, the said company is not a party in the matter, and the relevance of its mention has not been established," the court was told.The matter is still pending before the High Court.


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matabeleland Collective collapses

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

'Undocumented Zimbabweans in SA fear reporting crime'

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

'Zimbabwe needs new political ideas'

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Journalist nabbed for extortion

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

'Matemadanda, Hungwe must be charged with treason'

3 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Bhasikiti's son goes into hiding

3 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zimbabweans returning to their roots in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Zimbabwe records unprecedented jump in sextortion

9 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Man killed in fight over married woman

9 hrs ago | 2739 Views

Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

9 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Fed up woman boots cheating lover out

9 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Elderly men fight over teenage girl

9 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Prison boss bans praying in tongues

9 hrs ago | 2083 Views

Angel meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister

9 hrs ago | 860 Views

Bashed man turns to the courts for help

9 hrs ago | 377 Views

'Anti-POLAD sentiment driven by jealousy'

9 hrs ago | 226 Views

40-year-old uses cellphone as bait to bed teenager

9 hrs ago | 651 Views

Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding

9 hrs ago | 845 Views

Lawyers challenge conversion of US dollar debts to Zimbabwe dollar

9 hrs ago | 892 Views

Barking on the wrong tree won't eradicate corruption

9 hrs ago | 655 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa clean up campaign

9 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mnangagwa in Ethiopia for AU Summit

10 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man in court for $15 000 alcohol theft

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

Ministry to train youths in ICT

10 hrs ago | 124 Views

Girlfriend paid R10 000 for businessman robbery

10 hrs ago | 510 Views

Dembare sign King Nadolo

10 hrs ago | 373 Views

Croco ownership fight spills into High Court

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

IDCZ board dissolved

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

Machete gangs congest prisons

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

Tripartite Negotiating Forum talks hit deadlock over salaries

10 hrs ago | 316 Views

'Stop mourning over sanctions,' says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Woman, hitmen jailed 95 years for murder

11 hrs ago | 822 Views

Businessman Nabbed for US$1,3M money laundering & externalisation

11 hrs ago | 891 Views

Is Godfrey Tsenengamu challenging political patronage?

12 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Morocco lauded for lustrous $65 million facility

12 hrs ago | 365 Views

Designation: The new US weapon against Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 1222 Views

In renaming streets, Bulawayo totally forgot my father: Zephaniah Sihwa

12 hrs ago | 968 Views

'Captured' South Africa NPA withdraws charges against SARS rogue unit trio

22 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Zimbabwe National Army denies deploying special forces

22 hrs ago | 3332 Views

'Zimbabwe is not Malawi' true, still we too need 2018 nullified and Zanu-PF booted out

23 hrs ago | 1987 Views

Gwanda students turn to gold panning and macimbi harvesting

23 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Heroes and villains of the Land Reform

23 hrs ago | 744 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of creating criminal gangs

23 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Winky D's victim to release a song with Roki

23 hrs ago | 2213 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube's update on the current state of the Zimbabwe economy

23 hrs ago | 1191 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days