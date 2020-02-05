Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bhasikiti's son goes into hiding

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The son to former Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Jonathan, is said to be on the run from malicious damage to property charges levelled against him after he allegedly destroyed water pipes connecting his father's farm neighbour.

Jonathan, who was a farm manager at his father's Moria Farm and on trial while out of custody, went on the run soon after his defence lawyer's bid for the discharge of his case was dismissed by Mwenezi Magistrate Honest Musiiwa.

The case against Jonathan was supposed to continue in December 2019 but has been derailed because the accused is believed to have eloped to neighbouring South Africa.

An arrest warrant has since been issued on him.

The case against Jonathan is that sometime in September 2019, he went to the boundary between his father's farm and Evans Runesu's plot where he allegedly used a pick to destroy a water pipe which carries water to Runesu's plot.

He is said to have poured concrete inside the pipe thereby blocking water from getting to Runesu's plot.

Runesu immediately filed a police report leading to Jonathan's arrest. The overall value of damage caused by the accused amounted to $2 850.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matabeleland Collective collapses

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

'Undocumented Zimbabweans in SA fear reporting crime'

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

'Zimbabwe needs new political ideas'

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Journalist nabbed for extortion

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

'Matemadanda, Hungwe must be charged with treason'

2 hrs ago | 889 Views

Zimbabweans returning to their roots in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Mohadi, ex-business partners clash in court

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwe records unprecedented jump in sextortion

8 hrs ago | 1928 Views

Man killed in fight over married woman

8 hrs ago | 2667 Views

Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

8 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Fed up woman boots cheating lover out

8 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Elderly men fight over teenage girl

8 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Prison boss bans praying in tongues

8 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Angel meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister

9 hrs ago | 827 Views

Bashed man turns to the courts for help

9 hrs ago | 366 Views

'Anti-POLAD sentiment driven by jealousy'

9 hrs ago | 219 Views

40-year-old uses cellphone as bait to bed teenager

9 hrs ago | 627 Views

Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding

9 hrs ago | 807 Views

Lawyers challenge conversion of US dollar debts to Zimbabwe dollar

9 hrs ago | 838 Views

Barking on the wrong tree won't eradicate corruption

9 hrs ago | 616 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa clean up campaign

9 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mnangagwa in Ethiopia for AU Summit

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man in court for $15 000 alcohol theft

9 hrs ago | 196 Views

Ministry to train youths in ICT

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

Girlfriend paid R10 000 for businessman robbery

9 hrs ago | 487 Views

Dembare sign King Nadolo

9 hrs ago | 351 Views

Croco ownership fight spills into High Court

9 hrs ago | 424 Views

IDCZ board dissolved

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

Machete gangs congest prisons

9 hrs ago | 287 Views

Tripartite Negotiating Forum talks hit deadlock over salaries

9 hrs ago | 293 Views

'Stop mourning over sanctions,' says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Woman, hitmen jailed 95 years for murder

10 hrs ago | 788 Views

Businessman Nabbed for US$1,3M money laundering & externalisation

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Is Godfrey Tsenengamu challenging political patronage?

11 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Morocco lauded for lustrous $65 million facility

11 hrs ago | 347 Views

Designation: The new US weapon against Zimbabweans

11 hrs ago | 1190 Views

In renaming streets, Bulawayo totally forgot my father: Zephaniah Sihwa

11 hrs ago | 911 Views

'Captured' South Africa NPA withdraws charges against SARS rogue unit trio

21 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe National Army denies deploying special forces

22 hrs ago | 3284 Views

'Zimbabwe is not Malawi' true, still we too need 2018 nullified and Zanu-PF booted out

22 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Gwanda students turn to gold panning and macimbi harvesting

22 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Heroes and villains of the Land Reform

22 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of creating criminal gangs

22 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Winky D's victim to release a song with Roki

22 hrs ago | 2161 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube's update on the current state of the Zimbabwe economy

22 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Thabitha Khumalo accused of destroying MDC Alliance

23 hrs ago | 2709 Views

Chamisa, Mbeki meet over Zimbabwe military

23 hrs ago | 6182 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days