Journalist nabbed for extortion

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 29-YEAR-OLD journalist from Zim morning post online news is in serious trouble after he allegedly extorted a gold buyer of his US$3600 after threatening to publish his alleged machete weilding gangs sponsorship  at Jumbo.


The matter came to light at Concession magistrates' courts yesterday where Abel Karowangoro appeared before magistrate Nyasha Machiriori.

Karowangoro was granted $500 bail and remanded to February 19.

According to state papers on January 11 Karowangoro contacted the complainant Tonderai Chirwa accusing him of  sponsoring machete weilding gangs at Mazowe mine.

The journalist demanded us$3600 which he was handed over at Mazowe inn in a bid to sweep the case under the carpet.

On January 17 the suspect called Chirwa demanding a balance of the bribe and Chirwa set a trap on him.

Chirwa in company of two police officers called Karowangoro saying they were to meet in Epworth to pay off the balance.

The suspect came and was told to enter in the car where the police apprehended him and went with him at Epworth police station before taking him back to Mazowe police where he was detained.

Kumbirai Nyamvura represented the state.

Source - Byo24news

