Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Macauley Bonne readies for Algeria, wants Arcadia Utd rejuvenated

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
HE has never set foot in Arcadia, the Harare suburb that predominantly accommodates mixed race people, but Macauley Bonne craves so much to be in this hood.

The Charlton Athletic striker, whose father Shaun was born in Arcadia before relocating to the United Kingdom, has got a double-pronged mission.

Apart from his desire to feature for Zimbabwe in next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria, the British-born striker also wants to inspire and revive football interest in the Arcadia community in Harare.

ln fact, he intends to play a role in the possible rebirth of Arcadia United.

Arcadia United was once a hub of talent, churning out some of the country's finest footballers that included the late Hamid Dhana, former goalkeeper Peter Fanwell, current Warriors assistant coach Joey Antipas, Mike Abrahams and George "TNT'' Rollo.

Arcadia United are now in Division Two and virtually a caricature of the institution that also gave Zimbabwe players such as Herman "Sea Cottage" Hendrickse, Bethal Salis, Reg Payne, Headley Layton and Miguel Lemming.

Former defender Carlos Max, Stewart Gilbert, Majid Dhana (late), Mike Mhlanga, Brendon Noble and Wesley Gilbert also feature among those that passed through the Arcadia conveyor belt.

The 24-year-old Bonne poured his heart out in an interview with The Sunday Mail Sport last week.

He revealed that he is looking forward to finally making his Warriors debut next month.

Zimbabwe face group leaders Algeria in a top of the table 2021Africa Cup Nations qualifier in the North African country on March 23.

Although his primary mission to the country will be to help the Warriors' attacking line, the plight of Arcadia has not been lost on Bonne's mind.

"I want to inspire people from Arcadia, that's why I am coming to help in ensuring that happens."

Bonne has heard a lot about Arcadia United, a team that featured in the Zimbabwean top-flight league in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s and had turned Danny Bismarck Stadium into a fortress.

"I have heard a lot about this team (Arcadia United) which hails from my father's childhood suburb. I would love to see the team getting back to the top," Bonne said.

The Charlton Athletic striker has recovered from a hamstring injury that had kept him out since December 30, 2019 and is now focusing on finally making his Afcon bow with Zimbabwe's Warriors.

The former Leyton Orient striker, who has been likened to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy by the British press, made his debut for the Zimbabwe Under-23 side and scored in a friendly match against a full strength Morocco national team in November 2014.

Bonne then made his full international debut, again in a friendly tie, starring in Zimbabwe's 0-1 defeat to Lesotho on November 8, 2017.

But he knows that the real deal is in the World Cup and Nations Cup qualifiers.

"It's now my time to come and play (for Zimbabwe). The last time we qualified I was gutted not to have been part of the Warriors who played at the 2019 Afcon finals.

"But now everything is fixed and I am going to be ready," said Bonne, who is now a holder of a Zimbabwean passport.

"The last time I came down there it was really fantastic, the boys were so welcoming. I had difficulties understanding Shona, although some fans ended up calling me Shumba (Lion).

"It's a name that I like a lot up to now but honestly I don't know what it means. I like Zimbabwe a lot, my father was born there before the family relocated to England and before I was born."

This season, Bonne has featured 19 times for English Championship side Charlton Athletic and has scored eight goals.

Between 2017 and 2019, he scored 45 goals in two seasons for England National League side Leyton Orient, before making the move to Charlton Athletic in June last year. The striker is loving his stay at The Addicks.

"It's been good, I started slowly but when I came into the team against Leeds United (in September 2019) and went on a good run, everything clicked.

"Unfortunately, I tore my hamstring, but I am back at full training now. It's all clear," Bonne said.

He believes Zimbabwe now have the pedigree to cause problems in Africa and also reckons that the country can produce more players who can make it into top European leagues.

Marvelous Nakamba, who plays for English Premier League side Aston Villa, is Zimbabwe's highest profile player.

Defensive linkman Marshal Munetsi turns out for French Ligue 1 side, Reims, while hotshot striker Tino Kadewere was recently signed by Lyon, although he will spend the rest of the season at Ligue 2 side Le Havre.

Jonah Fabisch, son of the late former Warriors coach Reinhard, is now training with high-flying Germany 2 Bundesliga side Hamburger's first team, and his mother Chawada reassured the nation that the midfielder was still committed to the Warriors.

The 18-year-old Fabisch wants to play for the Warriors in honour of his late father.

"Jonah is doing well, he was recently in Portugal with Hamburger's senior team. The coach believes in his potential and wants to give him a chance.

"One of his biggest wishes is to play for Zimbabwe. His father's legacy must be continued," Chawada said.

It is this emerging talent that is exciting Bonne, who is also relishing the chance of playing alongside the likes of Nakamba and Munetsi.

"There is real talent in the Warriors and I believe more players will attract interest from European teams. It's a good sign, it shows that Zimbabwe has got talent, man."

Whether Bonne will feature for Zimbabwe against Algeria now rests with new Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic.

But Bonne sees Logarusic's appointment as a fresh window of opportunity.

"It's something different now, it's a new set-up and I think it's now time for me to impress him (Logarusic).

"Zimbabwe have a chance (of qualifying for the Afcon finals).

We have good players and I believe we can make it."

Zimbabwe are second and two points behind Group H leaders Algeria. Botswana have one point while pointless Zambia, who recently appointed the highly rated Serbian coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic, anchor the group standings.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mono-currency here to stay'

8 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe steps up grain imports

1 min ago | 0 Views

US predicts Mnangagwa victory

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe joins Africa peer review club

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Matabeleland Collective collapses

13 hrs ago | 1415 Views

'Undocumented Zimbabweans in SA fear reporting crime'

14 hrs ago | 1430 Views

'Zimbabwe needs new political ideas'

14 hrs ago | 966 Views

Journalist nabbed for extortion

14 hrs ago | 1307 Views

'Matemadanda, Hungwe must be charged with treason'

14 hrs ago | 3120 Views

Bhasikiti's son goes into hiding

14 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Zimbabweans returning to their roots in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 3119 Views

Mohadi, ex-business partners clash in court

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zimbabwe records unprecedented jump in sextortion

19 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Man killed in fight over married woman

20 hrs ago | 3095 Views

Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

20 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Fed up woman boots cheating lover out

20 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Elderly men fight over teenage girl

20 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Prison boss bans praying in tongues

20 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Angel meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister

20 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Bashed man turns to the courts for help

20 hrs ago | 505 Views

'Anti-POLAD sentiment driven by jealousy'

20 hrs ago | 292 Views

40-year-old uses cellphone as bait to bed teenager

20 hrs ago | 830 Views

Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding

20 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Lawyers challenge conversion of US dollar debts to Zimbabwe dollar

20 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Barking on the wrong tree won't eradicate corruption

20 hrs ago | 813 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa clean up campaign

20 hrs ago | 810 Views

Mnangagwa in Ethiopia for AU Summit

20 hrs ago | 218 Views

Man in court for $15 000 alcohol theft

20 hrs ago | 249 Views

Ministry to train youths in ICT

20 hrs ago | 143 Views

Girlfriend paid R10 000 for businessman robbery

20 hrs ago | 655 Views

Dembare sign King Nadolo

20 hrs ago | 487 Views

Croco ownership fight spills into High Court

20 hrs ago | 571 Views

IDCZ board dissolved

20 hrs ago | 256 Views

Machete gangs congest prisons

20 hrs ago | 377 Views

Tripartite Negotiating Forum talks hit deadlock over salaries

20 hrs ago | 394 Views

'Stop mourning over sanctions,' says Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Woman, hitmen jailed 95 years for murder

21 hrs ago | 945 Views

Businessman Nabbed for US$1,3M money laundering & externalisation

21 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Is Godfrey Tsenengamu challenging political patronage?

22 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Morocco lauded for lustrous $65 million facility

22 hrs ago | 442 Views

Designation: The new US weapon against Zimbabweans

22 hrs ago | 1333 Views

In renaming streets, Bulawayo totally forgot my father: Zephaniah Sihwa

22 hrs ago | 1248 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days