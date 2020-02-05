Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mono-currency here to stay'

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
FINANCE and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube on Friday said Government has no intention to change its policy on the mono-currency and will introduce stiff penalties against those who violate this position.

Minister Ncube said the country was in transition, after just over a  decade of using the multi-currency system, but everyone will eventually embrace the domestic mono-currency instead of the widely preferred US dollar.

The minister is on record as saying Zimbabwe will be a test case for de-dollarisation. Very few countries in the world successfully managed to scrap the greenback after adopting it as a currency.

The Treasury chief's remarks come in the wake of widespread market indiscipline that has seen many economic agents charging for goods and services in foreign currency in view of high inflation and an unstable local unit.

However, this is tantamount to gross violation of the law as the Government removed the US dollar-dominated multi-currency regime last year and re-introduced a mono-domestic currency — the Zimbabwe dollar.

Government scrapped the US dollar amid crippling shortages of the greenback as its demand grew on account of the country's increasing dependency on exports against a background of acutely subdued productivity across various sectors.

In an interview with Zimbabwe Newspapers Television Network (ZTN), Minister Ncube said Government's policy position was that all economic players should use the domestic currency for all local transactions, except where special exemption was granted.

"Zimbabwe is in a mono-currency situation. We introduced the Zimbabwe dollar, which is the domestic currency of Zimbabwe. But we know that it's taking time for Zimbabwe to                       adjust.

"Why? Because it's difficult to have that silver bullet where everyone complies. Of course, as Government, we are enforcing compliance, we are introducing penalties for those who deviate," the minister said.

Late last year, Government gazetted new rules to empower the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to arrest and fine people and businesses that continue charging their goods and services in any currency other than the Zimbabwe dollar.

It, however, seems the law is being flagrantly violated across the country due to the absence or weak enforcement given that this is now happening rampantly in public view, including among registered businesses.

Zimbabwe dumped the Zimbabwe dollar in February 2009 after its value had been ravaged by hyperinflation over the decade to 2008, with inflation peaking at 231 percent at the last official count before dollarisation.

During the better part of the dollarised period, the country's inflation rate hovered in the lower quartile of single-digit levels.

Minister Ncube said Government was confident that the Zimbabwe dollar will be fully embraced soon.

The minister said no country in the world has succeeded in growing and transforming its economy while using a foreign currency.

"We will make sure that the US dollar is pulled back as a currency that people prefer to use. They shouldn't do that, they are violating the law and we want to enforce the use of the Zimbabwe dollar," he said.

The re-introduction of the Zimbabwe dollar, which is supported by Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019, is part of widespread reforms envisioned by President Mnangagwa's administration under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme.

The Treasury chief said Government was also aware that many people preferred to use the US dollar partly because there wasn't enough cash in circulation.

He said authorities were addressing this.

Currently, Zimbabwe has 50 cents and $1 coins, $2 notes and coins as well as $5 notes in circulation.

Minister Ncube said in the near future, Government will introduce higher denominations of $10 and $20 notes.

Since its introduction, the Zimbabwe dollar has depreciated from $2,5 to $17,50 against one US dollar on the interbank market.

As the domestic unit lost value, inflation took off, skyrocketing from 5,39 percent in September 2018 to 176 percent by June 2019.

Demand for the US dollar has continued ballooning as the appetite for imports, by both formal and informal businesses, remains elevated amid subdued production across various sectors.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Anti-graft body swoops on Command Agric looters

6 secs ago | 0 Views

Macauley Bonne readies for Algeria, wants Arcadia Utd rejuvenated

54 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe steps up grain imports

1 min ago | 0 Views

US predicts Mnangagwa victory

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe joins Africa peer review club

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Matabeleland Collective collapses

14 hrs ago | 1417 Views

'Undocumented Zimbabweans in SA fear reporting crime'

14 hrs ago | 1431 Views

'Zimbabwe needs new political ideas'

14 hrs ago | 967 Views

Journalist nabbed for extortion

14 hrs ago | 1309 Views

'Matemadanda, Hungwe must be charged with treason'

14 hrs ago | 3122 Views

Bhasikiti's son goes into hiding

14 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Zimbabweans returning to their roots in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 3120 Views

Mohadi, ex-business partners clash in court

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zimbabwe records unprecedented jump in sextortion

19 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Man killed in fight over married woman

20 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

20 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Fed up woman boots cheating lover out

20 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Elderly men fight over teenage girl

20 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Prison boss bans praying in tongues

20 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Angel meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister

20 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Bashed man turns to the courts for help

20 hrs ago | 505 Views

'Anti-POLAD sentiment driven by jealousy'

20 hrs ago | 292 Views

40-year-old uses cellphone as bait to bed teenager

20 hrs ago | 830 Views

Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding

20 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Lawyers challenge conversion of US dollar debts to Zimbabwe dollar

20 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Barking on the wrong tree won't eradicate corruption

20 hrs ago | 813 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa clean up campaign

20 hrs ago | 810 Views

Mnangagwa in Ethiopia for AU Summit

20 hrs ago | 218 Views

Man in court for $15 000 alcohol theft

20 hrs ago | 249 Views

Ministry to train youths in ICT

20 hrs ago | 143 Views

Girlfriend paid R10 000 for businessman robbery

20 hrs ago | 655 Views

Dembare sign King Nadolo

20 hrs ago | 487 Views

Croco ownership fight spills into High Court

20 hrs ago | 571 Views

IDCZ board dissolved

20 hrs ago | 256 Views

Machete gangs congest prisons

20 hrs ago | 377 Views

Tripartite Negotiating Forum talks hit deadlock over salaries

20 hrs ago | 394 Views

'Stop mourning over sanctions,' says Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Woman, hitmen jailed 95 years for murder

21 hrs ago | 945 Views

Businessman Nabbed for US$1,3M money laundering & externalisation

21 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Is Godfrey Tsenengamu challenging political patronage?

22 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Morocco lauded for lustrous $65 million facility

22 hrs ago | 442 Views

Designation: The new US weapon against Zimbabweans

22 hrs ago | 1333 Views

In renaming streets, Bulawayo totally forgot my father: Zephaniah Sihwa

22 hrs ago | 1248 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days