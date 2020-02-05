Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

More contractors for Beitbridge Highway rehab

by Staff reporter
32 secs ago | Views
Government will rope in more contractors to rehabilitate the Harare-Beitbridge highway in order to expeditiously complete the three-year project and prevent project costs from escalating.

It is believed that the scope of the five contractors - Tensor Systems, Masimba Construction, Fossil Contractors, Exodus and Company, and Bitumen World - currently working on the road might possibly be broadened through the allocation of additional kilometres, depending on their performance.

Initially, the companies were allocated 20-kilometre stretches, which they are expected to complete within the next 10 months.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza told The Sunday Mail that Government intended to quicken the pace of the project.

"We are still on target and we expect the road to be completed by 2023; thus, we are coming up with measures that will enhance rehabilitation of the road," he said.

"There is currently a team on the ground that is working on modalities that will enable us to increase contractors and also increase the stretches of kilometres worked on."

Government has been investing considerable effort and resources to ensure that the road, which is key to the North-South Corridor that links South Africa — Africa's second-biggest economy — with the rest of continent.

Last year, the five contractors were paid 10 percent of project costs upfront.

To secure the much-needed resources for the major project, Treasury is currently ringfencing 5 percent of excise duty collected on fuel towards the construction of the road.

University of Zimbabwe lecturer in the Department of Transport Dr Smart Dumba commended the progress that has been made so far, but cautioned that there was need to ensure quality roadworks.

"It is a noble idea, it will obviously speed up the rehabilitation of the road; however, there is need for Government to ensure there is uniformity in rehabilitation of the road, as well as checking of quality on all sections of the road by the relevant authorities," he said.

However, Minister Matiza said his ministry had hired an independent contractor who has teamed up with Government engineers to ensure quality.

The current contractors were working in different provinces along the road, with the first section of the road which covers Mashonaland East province being constructed by Tensor Systems, while Masimba Construction is responsible for roadworks on the section covering the Midlands province.

Fossil Contractors is responsible for the Masvingo-Chatsworth stretch.

Exodus and Company will rehabilitate the Masvingo-Maringire areas, while Bitumen World is responsible for Matabeleland South province (the Bubi area).

Initially, Geiger International, an Austrian company, was awarded the tender to rehabilitate the highway.

Although the project was scheduled to begin in 2016, endless delays forced Government to cancel the tender.

The Harare-Beitbridge-Chirundu highway is a major thoroughfare that facilitates the movement of millions of people between Southern Africa and Central, East and North Africa.

The road also brings in millions of dollars annually as it facilitates regional trade.

The highway, however, is now too narrow to accommodate the heavy traffic flow that has been increasing over the years.

The road has long passed its lifespan and is now riddled with potholes and sharp edges that make driving a nightmare.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cursed by time, imprisoned by lament

3 secs ago | 0 Views

Anti-graft body swoops on Command Agric looters

1 min ago | 1 Views

'Mono-currency here to stay'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Macauley Bonne readies for Algeria, wants Arcadia Utd rejuvenated

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe steps up grain imports

3 mins ago | 2 Views

US predicts Mnangagwa victory

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe joins Africa peer review club

12 mins ago | 21 Views

Matabeleland Collective collapses

14 hrs ago | 1420 Views

'Undocumented Zimbabweans in SA fear reporting crime'

14 hrs ago | 1431 Views

'Zimbabwe needs new political ideas'

14 hrs ago | 968 Views

Journalist nabbed for extortion

14 hrs ago | 1310 Views

'Matemadanda, Hungwe must be charged with treason'

14 hrs ago | 3126 Views

Bhasikiti's son goes into hiding

14 hrs ago | 2520 Views

Zimbabweans returning to their roots in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 3127 Views

Mohadi, ex-business partners clash in court

14 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe records unprecedented jump in sextortion

19 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Man killed in fight over married woman

20 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

20 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Fed up woman boots cheating lover out

20 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Elderly men fight over teenage girl

20 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Prison boss bans praying in tongues

20 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Angel meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister

20 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Bashed man turns to the courts for help

20 hrs ago | 506 Views

'Anti-POLAD sentiment driven by jealousy'

20 hrs ago | 292 Views

40-year-old uses cellphone as bait to bed teenager

20 hrs ago | 831 Views

Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding

20 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Lawyers challenge conversion of US dollar debts to Zimbabwe dollar

20 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Barking on the wrong tree won't eradicate corruption

20 hrs ago | 813 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa clean up campaign

20 hrs ago | 811 Views

Mnangagwa in Ethiopia for AU Summit

20 hrs ago | 218 Views

Man in court for $15 000 alcohol theft

20 hrs ago | 249 Views

Ministry to train youths in ICT

20 hrs ago | 143 Views

Girlfriend paid R10 000 for businessman robbery

20 hrs ago | 655 Views

Dembare sign King Nadolo

20 hrs ago | 487 Views

Croco ownership fight spills into High Court

20 hrs ago | 572 Views

IDCZ board dissolved

20 hrs ago | 256 Views

Machete gangs congest prisons

20 hrs ago | 377 Views

Tripartite Negotiating Forum talks hit deadlock over salaries

20 hrs ago | 394 Views

'Stop mourning over sanctions,' says Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Woman, hitmen jailed 95 years for murder

21 hrs ago | 945 Views

Businessman Nabbed for US$1,3M money laundering & externalisation

21 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Is Godfrey Tsenengamu challenging political patronage?

22 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Morocco lauded for lustrous $65 million facility

22 hrs ago | 445 Views

Designation: The new US weapon against Zimbabweans

22 hrs ago | 1333 Views

In renaming streets, Bulawayo totally forgot my father: Zephaniah Sihwa

22 hrs ago | 1248 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days