Awards season reaches climax

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE 19th National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) will be held on February 29 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).Battling it out in the category will be The Sunday Mail's Senior Reporter Prince Mushawevato, Kundai Marunya (Herald) and Tafadzwa Kachiko (Newsday).Previous winners of the prestigious gong from this publication include Features and Arts Editor Mtandazo Dube (2013), Shamiso Yikoniko (2014), Online News Editor Garikai Mazara (2015) and Mushawevato (2017).Speaking in an interview, Mushawevato said he was honoured by the recognition."It is always good to see one's work receive positive recognition but, above all, this means a lot with regards to the social status of The Sunday Mail," he said.Going forward, Ishan comes into the matrix once again. He has been nominated in two categories, namely Outstanding Newcomer against King 98 and Panganai Hare and Outstanding Song for the track "Kure" featuring Ti Gonzi.The budding star sprung a surprise at the Zimbabwe Music Awards when he bagged three gongs - Best Male Artiste of the Year, Best Newcomer of the Year and Afro-pop awards. However, the musician lost the Best Collaboration award to Winky D and Gemma Griffiths' "MuGarden".But all eyes will be will on the Outstanding Male Musician and Outstanding Albums categories.Newcomers Darlington Mutseta aka Mambo Dhuterere and Tinashe Gonzara better known as Ti Gonzi will battle it out with Wallace Chirumiko, real name Winky D, in the Outstanding Male Musician category.It will also be a tight contest as Mambo Dhuterere goes head-to-head with Freeman and Willis Wataffi for the Outstanding Album award.Freeman and Alick Macheso's "Ngaibake", "Kure", "MuGarden" and Mambo Dhuterere's "Mweya Ndisesekedze" make the nominees list in the Outstanding Song.Meanwhile, the Nama adjudication team has received a backlash for not having nominees in the dance and choreography genres.The adjudicators did not list any nominee in the two categories amid revelations that they felt there was lack of creativity in the genres in question.Said chairperson of the Nama adjudication panel Prod Ruby Magosvongwe: "In dance, the entries submitted showed a lack of seriousness and the adjudicators noted that there were no significant appropriate dance productions that were submitted. A number of the works submitted in this category were not well packaged."NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL OF ZIMBABWE19TH NAMA NOMINEESSpoken word awardsOutstanding PoetTanaka Effort Chuma:Sithembile Siqhoza Ndebele aka ZingizwanizinjaTatenda MurigoOutstanding ComedianLearnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long JohnHubert Dumisani Ndlovu aka MaFortyAndrew ManyikaLiterary arts awardsOutstanding First Creative Published BookHatiponi by Oscar Gwiriri (Progressive Booksellers & Publishers)A People's Fight by Fradreck Hombiro (Hombiro Media Company)Nharo Dzemusango by Chenjerai Mazambani (Bhabhu Book)Special MentionEnsukwini Zalamhla by Onesimo Mpofu (Onesimo Mpofu)Outstanding Children's BookSongs of the Little Creatures by Phumulani Chipandambira (Chipandambira Archives)Chitima Nditakure by Oscar Gwiriri (Progressive Booksellers & Publishers)Kuku Wins the President's Clean Environment Award by Aleck Kaposa (Essential Books Publishing Company)Outstanding Fiction BookShasha Dzokurera by Marcilyn Mugariri (Marcilyn Mugariri)Chasing the Wind by Phillip Chidavaenzi (Royalty Books)Out of Darkness, Shining Light by Petina Gappah (Scribner)Outstanding Poetry BookRhyme and Resistance by Stanley Mushava (Underclass books and Films)Under My Skin by Prince Rayanne Chidzvondo (Prince Rayane Chidzvondo)Agringanda Like a Gringa Like a Foreigner by Tariro Ndoro (Modjaji Books)Special MentionNhambetambe by Phumulani Chipandamira (Chipandambira Archive)Theatre awardsOutstanding ActorRonald Madodana Sigeca in ImbokodoAnthony Mazhetese in The Gang LeaderNgonidzashe Chikowore in Inside outLiberty Mwenje Mthole in Inside outOutstanding ActressDavina Green in The Gang leaderCharmaine Mudau in ImbokodoAgnes Ncube in ImbokodoOutstanding Theatrical ProductionThe Gang Leader by Zim Theatre AcademyBongile by Chiedza MakwaraImbokodo by Nhimbe TrustOutstanding DirectorYeukai Yvonne Chandiposha of BongileTeddy Mangawa of Gang LeaderNorbert Makoche of ImbokodoDance awardsOutstanding Female DancerMichelle Msopero in SobahleLynsey Nyamakwenje in Infinite PossibilitiesDadirai Mupandawana in Ezimnyama Dance GroupOutstanding Male DancerTawanda Tanaka Fireyi in My journey to the International SceneTichaona Chikara in Hero's+Selemani Mpochi aka Majuice in Ochestra MberikwazvoOutstanding Dance GroupNo nomineesOutstanding ChoreographerNo nomineeVisual arts awardsOutstanding 2 Dimensional WorkCyclone Idai where is Mommy? by Calvin ChimutuwahRevolutionary Freshness by Talent KapadzaFocusing on Green Economy by Webster MubayirenyiOutstanding 3 Dimensional WorkMy Sister Loves Me by Rufaro MurenzaAncestral Family by Nichodimus T. MutasaTribute to the mother of generations by Stanley MutangaOutstanding Mix Media WorkKurima Hohwa by Victor NyakauruDistorted History by Anthony BumhiraRehab Queen by Calvin ChimutuwahOutstanding ExhibitionPieces for Peace, Pieces, Revolutionary Freshness by Talent Kapadza & Schuma HerscovitzPurple Rhythm by Calvin and Prudence ChimutuwahEngaging the 45th Year by Helen LeroysFilm and television awardsOutstanding ActressCharmaine Mudau as Bonke in Another weddingAntoinette Sango as Thandi in MandlaSarah Mpofu Sibanda as Thalitha in Home AffairsOutstanding ActorGodfrey Chivese as Mile in The CallBrian Chitongo as Mandimutsa in Kuchina the GenesisPercy Soko as Mandla in MandlaOutstanding Music VideoTichichema (directed by Edible Elevens ft. Ammara Brown)Sunshine City (directed by Kalai Faye Barlow ft. Flying Bantu)Kure (remix) (directed by Kudzai Maneswa ft. Ishan)Bless (directed b Kalai Faye Barlow ft Ammy and The Calamities)Outstanding Screen Production (Television Series)Muzita Rababa - directed by Shem ZemuraDudzai - directed by Farai MungoshiMandla - directed by Solomon MandazaSpecial mention Pink and Purple - Directed by Mthabisi Onias NdlovuOutstanding Screen Production - Short FilmRedefining the Road - Directed by Tapiwa GambiraThe Call - Directed by Godfrey ChiveseHome Affairs - Directed by Elton SibandaOutstanding Screen Production - Full Length FilmS'mbimbindo 3 Directed by Von TavazivaStay with Me - Directed by Nick Zemura$400 - Directed by Kudzai ChikomoMedia awardsOutstanding Journalist - PrintKundai Marunya - HeraldPrince Tungamirai Mushawevato - Sunday MailTafadzwa Kachiko - NewsdayOutstanding Journalist - RadioAnesu Masamvu - ZiFMYvonne Tivatye - Star FMThulani Munyandu - National FMOutstanding Journalist - TelevisionPatience Nyagato - ZBCAlexio Gwenzi - ZBCMasceline Bondamakara - ZBCOutstanding Online MediaZimcelebsZimbojamMen on a BoatMusic awardsOutstanding NewcomerIsheanesu Chigagura aka IshanPanganayi HareNgonidzashe Dondo aka King 98Outstanding Female MusicianThamsanqa Moyo aka Tammy MoyoJanet ManyowaAmmara BrownOutstanding Male MusicianWallace Chirumiko aka Winky DDarlington Katsetsa aka Mambo DhuterereTinashe Gonzara aka Ti GonziOutstanding AlbumUhuru by Willis Kachambwa aka Willis WataffiDare Guru by Darlington Katsetsa aka Mambo DhuterereGango by Energy Chizanga aka FreemanOutstanding SongNgaibake by Freeman ft Alick MachesoKure by Ishan ft Ti GonziMugarden by Winky D ft Gemma GriffithsMweya Ndisesekedze by Mambo DhuterereSpecial awardsPromoter of the YearD & G PromotionsBig Scale EntertainmentNgoma NeHoshoArtiste in the DiasporaVusa MkhayaTapfuma Charles Katedza aka Charlie KayGemma GriffithsNorah Chipaumire