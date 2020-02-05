Latest News Editor's Choice


Awards season reaches climax

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THE 19th National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) will be held on February 29 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Battling it out in the category will be The Sunday Mail's Senior Reporter Prince Mushawevato, Kundai Marunya (Herald) and Tafadzwa Kachiko (Newsday).

Previous winners of the prestigious gong from this publication include Features and Arts Editor Mtandazo Dube (2013), Shamiso Yikoniko (2014), Online News Editor Garikai Mazara (2015) and Mushawevato (2017).

Speaking in an interview, Mushawevato said he was honoured by the recognition.

"It is always good to see one's work receive positive recognition but, above all, this means a lot with regards to the social status of The Sunday Mail," he said.

Going forward, Ishan comes into the matrix once again. He has been nominated in two categories, namely Outstanding Newcomer against King 98 and Panganai Hare and Outstanding Song for the track "Kure" featuring Ti Gonzi.

The budding star sprung a surprise at the Zimbabwe Music Awards when he bagged three gongs - Best Male Artiste of the Year, Best Newcomer of the Year and Afro-pop awards. However, the musician lost the Best Collaboration award to Winky D and Gemma Griffiths' "MuGarden".

But all eyes will be will on the Outstanding Male Musician and Outstanding Albums categories.

Newcomers Darlington Mutseta aka Mambo Dhuterere and Tinashe Gonzara better known as Ti Gonzi will battle it out with Wallace Chirumiko, real name Winky D, in the Outstanding Male Musician category.

It will also be a tight contest as Mambo Dhuterere goes head-to-head with Freeman and Willis Wataffi for the Outstanding Album award.

Freeman and Alick Macheso's "Ngaibake", "Kure", "MuGarden" and Mambo Dhuterere's "Mweya Ndisesekedze" make the nominees list in the Outstanding Song.

Meanwhile, the Nama adjudication team has received a backlash for not having nominees in the dance and choreography genres.

The adjudicators did not list any nominee in the two categories amid revelations that they felt there was lack of creativity in the genres in question.

Said chairperson of the Nama adjudication panel Prod Ruby Magosvongwe: "In dance, the entries submitted showed a lack of seriousness and the adjudicators noted that there were no significant appropriate dance productions that were submitted. A number of the works submitted in this category were not well packaged."

 

NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL OF ZIMBABWE

19TH NAMA NOMINEES

    Spoken word awards

Outstanding Poet

Tanaka Effort Chuma:
Sithembile Siqhoza Ndebele aka Zingizwanizinja
Tatenda Murigo


Outstanding Comedian

Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John

Hubert Dumisani Ndlovu aka MaForty

Andrew Manyika

    Literary arts awards

Outstanding First Creative Published Book

Hatiponi by  Oscar Gwiriri (Progressive Booksellers & Publishers)

A People's Fight by Fradreck Hombiro (Hombiro Media Company)

Nharo Dzemusango by Chenjerai Mazambani  (Bhabhu Book)

Special Mention

Ensukwini Zalamhla by Onesimo Mpofu (Onesimo Mpofu)

Outstanding Children's Book

Songs of the Little Creatures  by Phumulani Chipandambira (Chipandambira Archives)

Chitima Nditakure by Oscar Gwiriri (Progressive Booksellers & Publishers)

Kuku Wins the President's Clean Environment Award by Aleck Kaposa (Essential Books Publishing Company)

Outstanding Fiction Book

Shasha Dzokurera by Marcilyn Mugariri (Marcilyn Mugariri)

Chasing the Wind    by    Phillip Chidavaenzi  (Royalty Books)

Out of Darkness, Shining Light by Petina Gappah      (Scribner)

Outstanding Poetry Book

Rhyme and Resistance by Stanley Mushava  (Underclass books and Films)

Under My Skin by Prince Rayanne Chidzvondo    (Prince Rayane Chidzvondo)

Agringanda Like a Gringa Like a Foreigner by   Tariro Ndoro (Modjaji Books)

Special Mention

Nhambetambe by Phumulani Chipandamira     (Chipandambira Archive)

    Theatre awards

Outstanding Actor

Ronald Madodana Sigeca in Imbokodo

Anthony Mazhetese in The Gang Leader

Ngonidzashe  Chikowore in Inside out

Liberty Mwenje Mthole in Inside out

Outstanding Actress

Davina Green in The Gang leader

Charmaine Mudau in Imbokodo

Agnes Ncube in Imbokodo

Outstanding Theatrical Production

The Gang Leader by Zim Theatre Academy

Bongile by Chiedza Makwara

Imbokodo by Nhimbe Trust

Outstanding Director

Yeukai Yvonne Chandiposha of Bongile

Teddy Mangawa  of  Gang Leader

Norbert Makoche of  Imbokodo

    Dance awards

Outstanding Female Dancer

Michelle Msopero in Sobahle

Lynsey Nyamakwenje in Infinite Possibilities

Dadirai  Mupandawana in Ezimnyama Dance Group

Outstanding Male Dancer

Tawanda Tanaka  Fireyi in My journey to the International Scene

Tichaona Chikara in Hero's+

Selemani Mpochi aka  Majuice in Ochestra Mberikwazvo

Outstanding Dance Group

No nominees

Outstanding Choreographer

No nominee

    Visual arts awards

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

Cyclone Idai where is Mommy? by Calvin Chimutuwah

Revolutionary Freshness by Talent Kapadza

Focusing on Green Economy by  Webster Mubayirenyi

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work

My Sister Loves Me by  Rufaro Murenza

Ancestral Family by Nichodimus T. Mutasa

Tribute to the mother of generations by Stanley Mutanga

Outstanding Mix Media Work

Kurima Hohwa  by   Victor Nyakauru

Distorted History  by  Anthony Bumhira

Rehab Queen by  Calvin Chimutuwah

Outstanding Exhibition

Pieces for Peace, Pieces, Revolutionary Freshness   by Talent Kapadza & Schuma Herscovitz

Purple Rhythm  by    Calvin and Prudence Chimutuwah

Engaging the 45th Year  by     Helen Leroys

    Film and television awards

Outstanding Actress

Charmaine Mudau  as  Bonke  in  Another wedding

Antoinette Sango as Thandi  in Mandla

Sarah Mpofu Sibanda  as  Thalitha    in   Home Affairs

Outstanding Actor

Godfrey Chivese  as  Mile  in  The Call

Brian Chitongo     as  Mandimutsa in Kuchina the Genesis

Percy Soko  as  Mandla  in   Mandla

Outstanding Music Video

Tichichema  (directed  by Edible Elevens  ft. Ammara Brown)

Sunshine City (directed  by Kalai Faye Barlow ft.  Flying Bantu)

Kure (remix) (directed  by  Kudzai Maneswa  ft.  Ishan)

Bless  (directed  b  Kalai Faye Barlow ft Ammy and The Calamities)

Outstanding Screen Production (Television Series)

Muzita Rababa -  directed by  Shem Zemura

Dudzai -  directed by   Farai Mungoshi

Mandla - directed by  Solomon Mandaza

Special mention Pink and Purple - Directed by          Mthabisi Onias Ndlovu

Outstanding Screen Production - Short Film

Redefining the Road - Directed by  Tapiwa Gambira

The Call - Directed by  Godfrey Chivese

Home Affairs  - Directed by Elton Sibanda

Outstanding Screen Production -  Full Length Film

S'mbimbindo 3  Directed by  Von Tavaziva

Stay with Me - Directed  by Nick Zemura

$400 - Directed by  Kudzai Chikomo

    Media awards

Outstanding Journalist - Print

Kundai Marunya      -  Herald

Prince Tungamirai  Mushawevato - Sunday Mail

Tafadzwa Kachiko  - Newsday

Outstanding Journalist - Radio

Anesu Masamvu   -  ZiFM

Yvonne Tivatye    -  Star FM

Thulani Munyandu  -  National  FM

Outstanding Journalist - Television

Patience Nyagato - ZBC

Alexio    Gwenzi - ZBC

Masceline Bondamakara - ZBC

Outstanding Online Media

Zimcelebs

Zimbojam

Men on a Boat

    Music awards

Outstanding Newcomer

Isheanesu Chigagura aka Ishan

Panganayi Hare

Ngonidzashe Dondo  aka  King 98

Outstanding Female Musician

Thamsanqa Moyo  aka Tammy Moyo

Janet Manyowa

Ammara Brown

Outstanding Male Musician

Wallace Chirumiko  aka   Winky D

Darlington Katsetsa  aka   Mambo Dhuterere

Tinashe Gonzara    aka   Ti Gonzi

Outstanding Album

Uhuru  by  Willis Kachambwa  aka  Willis Wataffi

Dare Guru  by  Darlington Katsetsa  aka  Mambo Dhuterere

Gango  by  Energy Chizanga  aka   Freeman

Outstanding Song

Ngaibake  by Freeman ft Alick Macheso

Kure   by   Ishan ft Ti Gonzi

Mugarden   by  Winky D ft Gemma Griffiths

Mweya Ndisesekedze by Mambo Dhuterere

    Special awards

Promoter of the Year

D & G Promotions

Big Scale Entertainment

Ngoma NeHosho

Artiste in the Diaspora

Vusa Mkhaya

Tapfuma Charles Katedza aka Charlie Kay

Gemma Griffiths

Norah Chipaumire

