Zanu-PF Youth League calls for discipline

by Staff reporter
The Zanu-PF Youth League is committed to using properly laid down procedures in fighting corruption through State institutions that were created specially to eliminate the vice, the ruling party's acting deputy secretary, Tendai Chirau, has said.

The wing's secretary, Pupurai Togarepi, was relieved of his deputies by the Politburo last week, while deputy secretary Lewis Matutu and secretary for the commissariat Godfrey Tsenengamu were suspended for unilaterally convening a press conference and calling out local businessmen they alleged were responsible for grand corruption.

In a statement yesterday, Chirau said youths had to remain vigilant and flag corrupt practices through submitting incontrovertible evidence to crime-fighting institutions in order to rein in corrupt individuals.

He, however, reiterated calls for organisations that are waging war against corruption to exercise their duties diligently.

"The Youth League remains deeply and heartily perturbed about the calamitous effects of corruption on national economic growth and recovery. We are genuinely aware of the existence of institutions which are constitutionally mandated to combat corruption such as ZACC (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission), SACU (Special Anti-Corruption Unit) to aid the ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police), the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) and the JSC (Judicial Service Commission)," Chirau said.

"It is against this background that as the Youth League – the vanguard of the ruling Zanu-PF – we petition for perseverance from our patriotic youth since such an arduous fight cannot be won overnight. It must be borne in mind that most corruption cases fail on account of dearth of empirical evidence.

"To this end, we call upon all morally upright Zimbabweans with evidence of any corruption cases to bring forth such evidence to the attention of the relevant corruption-fighting organisations.

"We call upon the relevant organs created to combat corruption to conscientiously discharge their duties meticulously and boldly without fear or favour or regard to status, class, gender, tribe or otherwise," he said.

The decisions by the party's highest decision-making bodies, Chirau added, are binding and would be followed religiously by the Youth League.

He said grievances need to be handled through proper communication channels.

"The Zanu-PF Youth League stands ready to abide and fulfil all decisions made by governing structures of the party; in particular, the Secretariat of the Central Committee, the Politburo," he said.

"We, as the frontline of the ruling party, boldly declare that when the authentic leadership of the party – which in principle is the deployment of the masses who elect and install leaders in these positions – make decisions, the Youth League stands guided, informed and bound by such pronouncements.

"If and when the Youth League feels disgruntled with any such pronouncements, it will strongly voice its concerns through laid down communication etiquettes and conventions of the party."

The Youth League also expressed dismay on quarters that are actively pushing for exclusive dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa as the tonic needed to grow the economy.

The Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) is the only platform for genuine dialogue, it said.

Chirau urged youths to remain disciplined, resolute and defend the party.

Source - sundaymail

Most Popular In 7 Days