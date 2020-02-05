Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso at risk of losing clubhouse lease as foreigners eye it

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS Football Club could pay the price for illegally sub-letting part of their clubhouse to house a braai centre with the land owners, Bulawayo City Council, considering terminating the lease.

The club leased out part of the clubhouse to Bulawayo socialite and broadcaster Babongile Sikhonjwa in 2018, which saw the establishment of Hlabangana Lounge braai facility a year later that was eventually closed after operating for five months, after the intervention of the local authority.

According to the latest council report, the Bosso clubhouse is part of a number of sports facilities owned by the local authority, which they were considering terminating the leases as their clients were violating the terms of the agreements by engaging in unsanctioned activities. Other sports clubs that could be affected include Queens Sports Club, Hartsfield Rugby Ground, Bulawayo Athletic Cub and Busters Sports Club.

"It was noted that council-leased sports clubs were engaging in unauthorised activities such as live shows and 'tshisa nyama' (braai spots) which caused nuisances for residents in the neighbourhoods of the facilities. Residents complained of noise, disturbance of peace, rowdy behaviour and other nuisances.

"The view of the department was that council have a re-look at the lease agreements at an inter-departmental meeting led by housing and community services department to map a way forward with the view of either regularising some of the activities or cancellation of leases. The sports clubs that have been noted to be having these unauthorised activities are Highlanders Sports Club, Queens Sports Club, Hartsfield Sports Club, BAC and Busters Sports Club," reads part of the report.

Queens, established in 1894 is home to the only Test cricket pitch in the city. Hartsfield, an international rugby venue leased out to the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board sub-lets part of the premises to 3D events which operates Hartsfield Tshisanyama, which has been a contentious issue over the years with the council threatening to demolish the tent erected in between the two pitches. BAC and Busters both have multi-purpose sports facilities but have sublet part of their properties to nightclub owners - BAC Leisure and Smokehouse respectively.

"Almost all Sports Clubs had deviated from their original purpose and now sold beer and braai which now was a problem to the city. Noisy clubs to be sent violation of lease letters. Departments had agreed to address the situation as a team. They would visit the clubs as one team to effect the by-laws. Failure by the clubs to adhere to the by-laws would result in the cancellation of their lease agreements. Lawlessness was prevailing in the city mostly caused by illegal activities. Such behaviour compelled people not to comply with regularities," reads the council report.

When Highlanders Hlabangana Lounge was initially closed, council senior public relations officer, Nesisa Mpofu revealed that Bosso were on the verge of losing their occupancy of the land as they were in violation by sub-letting to a third party.

"The City of Bulawayo initiated the closure of Hlabangana Lounge. The reason being that the lounge was an illegal activity as it was not authorised by council. The lounge was operating on council land which was leased to Highlanders Football for Amateur Sports. It came to our attention that Highlanders had actually sub-let part of the land to Hlabangana Lounge which is a violation of the terms and conditions, which alone is enough grounds to terminate the Highlanders lease," said Mpofu.

Highlanders have been leasing the clubhouse, which houses two sports bars, two training grounds, a basketball pitch for close to 40 years from the city council.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Informal shops face closure

48 secs ago | 0 Views

Council to garnish residents' salaries

1 min ago | 0 Views

Southern Region Division One title fight still on

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Uncertified mealie meal floods Zimbabwe

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League calls for discipline

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Shambolic billing system cripples Harare

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa set to pardon 5 000 inmates

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe begins harvesting first legally cultivated mbanje crop

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Awards season reaches climax

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Zacc busts roller meal syndicate

11 mins ago | 47 Views

Cursed by time, imprisoned by lament

11 mins ago | 12 Views

More contractors for Beitbridge Highway rehab

12 mins ago | 24 Views

Anti-graft body swoops on Command Agric looters

12 mins ago | 23 Views

'Mono-currency here to stay'

13 mins ago | 26 Views

Macauley Bonne readies for Algeria, wants Arcadia Utd rejuvenated

13 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe steps up grain imports

14 mins ago | 22 Views

US predicts Mnangagwa victory

14 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe joins Africa peer review club

24 mins ago | 27 Views

Matabeleland Collective collapses

14 hrs ago | 1436 Views

'Undocumented Zimbabweans in SA fear reporting crime'

14 hrs ago | 1457 Views

'Zimbabwe needs new political ideas'

14 hrs ago | 980 Views

Journalist nabbed for extortion

14 hrs ago | 1329 Views

'Matemadanda, Hungwe must be charged with treason'

14 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Bhasikiti's son goes into hiding

14 hrs ago | 2551 Views

Zimbabweans returning to their roots in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 3147 Views

Mohadi, ex-business partners clash in court

14 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zimbabwe records unprecedented jump in sextortion

20 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Man killed in fight over married woman

20 hrs ago | 3111 Views

Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

20 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Fed up woman boots cheating lover out

20 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Elderly men fight over teenage girl

20 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Prison boss bans praying in tongues

20 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Angel meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister

20 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Bashed man turns to the courts for help

20 hrs ago | 507 Views

'Anti-POLAD sentiment driven by jealousy'

20 hrs ago | 294 Views

40-year-old uses cellphone as bait to bed teenager

20 hrs ago | 837 Views

Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding

20 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Lawyers challenge conversion of US dollar debts to Zimbabwe dollar

20 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Barking on the wrong tree won't eradicate corruption

20 hrs ago | 819 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa clean up campaign

20 hrs ago | 812 Views

Mnangagwa in Ethiopia for AU Summit

20 hrs ago | 219 Views

Man in court for $15 000 alcohol theft

20 hrs ago | 249 Views

Ministry to train youths in ICT

20 hrs ago | 143 Views

Girlfriend paid R10 000 for businessman robbery

20 hrs ago | 655 Views

Dembare sign King Nadolo

20 hrs ago | 488 Views

Croco ownership fight spills into High Court

20 hrs ago | 574 Views

IDCZ board dissolved

20 hrs ago | 257 Views

Machete gangs congest prisons

20 hrs ago | 378 Views

Tripartite Negotiating Forum talks hit deadlock over salaries

21 hrs ago | 395 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days