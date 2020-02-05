Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacc corners GMB workers

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has cornered officials at the Grain Marketing Board and discovered that some employees were allegedly channelling as much as 10 000, 20kg bags Government subsided Silo mealie-meal to the black market.

Last week an investigation into operations at Silo Industries in Bulawayo by a maize taskforce led by Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi allegedly discovered massive irregularities at the parastatal, resulting in the team reporting the matter to the anti-corruption body.

Zacc spokesman Commissioner John Makamure told Sunday News yesterday that a crack team was dispatched to Bulawayo and was recording statements from management and other stakeholders before possible arrests. Preliminary investigations by the maize taskforce following their surprise visit at Silo Industries' factory, which is owned by GMB, at the Belmont industrial area indicated that some employees were allegedly diverting the subsidised roller meal meant for retailers to the black market.

The taskforce also allegedly discovered an invoice book that was being used by the perpetrators of the scam.

"We are currently carrying out investigations and we have put in place a crack team to investigate that issue. It's a matter that is receiving our utmost attention. They are recording statements from various witnesses and after investigations we will then arrest the culprits and upon finalising our document, we will submit it to the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute," said Comm Makamure.

His statement was corroborated by Zacc chair Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo who told our Harare Bureau that some of the parastatal's employees were in some instances allocating themselves in excess of 10 000, 20kg bags of Silo roller meal, which they would subsequently offload to the informal market.

"We have opened an investigation because there are some people at the GMB, including managers, who are responsible for fuelling the black market," she said.

As a counter-measure, Zacc now plans to establish integrity committees for parastatals to both ensure compliance and plug loopholes. The committees will monitor "problem companies".

"In 2020, the plan is to stop corruption rather than chasing it. This can be done through building strong institutions," said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

However, Silo Industries managing director Mr Daniel Maregedze told Sunday News that he was not aware of the investigations.

"I'm the CEO and I am not aware of that so I don't know where they are getting their information from so let them substantiate their claims, not us," he said.

Silo Foods Industries started operations in April last year after the Government unbundled GMB into two entities - Strategic Grain Reserve and Silo Foods Industries as part of its public enterprise reform programme and the company markets its roller meal under the Silo brand. Maize and mealie-meal is Zimbabwe's staple food making it a strategic commodity to the country's economy. However, the country has since late last year been facing an adverse shortage of maize after three years of drought. Zimbabwe's annual maize consumption stands at 1,8 million tonnes and Government is making concerted efforts to cover the deficit through imports.

Consumers have been battling to access roller meal, which is presently being subsidised by Government. On the black market, roller meal is selling for between $65 and $70 for a 10kg bag. Its gazetted price in retail shops is $50 for a 10kg bag. Government recently established a taskforce chaired by Deputy Minister Raj Modi to address mealie-meal shortages. Some of the taskforce members are drawn from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Standards Association of Zimbabwe, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Grain Marketing Board, Confederation of Retailers' Association and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Raj Modi teams up with England-based Indian businessman to donate mealie-meal

13 secs ago | 0 Views

Bosso at risk of losing clubhouse lease as foreigners eye it

1 min ago | 1 Views

Informal shops face closure

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Council to garnish residents' salaries

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Southern Region Division One title fight still on

2 mins ago | 6 Views

Uncertified mealie meal floods Zimbabwe

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League calls for discipline

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Shambolic billing system cripples Harare

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa set to pardon 5 000 inmates

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe begins harvesting first legally cultivated mbanje crop

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Awards season reaches climax

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Zacc busts roller meal syndicate

11 mins ago | 49 Views

Cursed by time, imprisoned by lament

12 mins ago | 12 Views

More contractors for Beitbridge Highway rehab

12 mins ago | 25 Views

Anti-graft body swoops on Command Agric looters

13 mins ago | 23 Views

'Mono-currency here to stay'

13 mins ago | 26 Views

Macauley Bonne readies for Algeria, wants Arcadia Utd rejuvenated

14 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe steps up grain imports

14 mins ago | 23 Views

US predicts Mnangagwa victory

15 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe joins Africa peer review club

24 mins ago | 27 Views

Matabeleland Collective collapses

14 hrs ago | 1437 Views

'Undocumented Zimbabweans in SA fear reporting crime'

14 hrs ago | 1458 Views

'Zimbabwe needs new political ideas'

14 hrs ago | 981 Views

Journalist nabbed for extortion

14 hrs ago | 1330 Views

'Matemadanda, Hungwe must be charged with treason'

14 hrs ago | 3169 Views

Bhasikiti's son goes into hiding

14 hrs ago | 2551 Views

Zimbabweans returning to their roots in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Mohadi, ex-business partners clash in court

14 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zimbabwe records unprecedented jump in sextortion

20 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Man killed in fight over married woman

20 hrs ago | 3112 Views

Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

20 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Fed up woman boots cheating lover out

20 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Elderly men fight over teenage girl

20 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Prison boss bans praying in tongues

20 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Angel meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister

20 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Bashed man turns to the courts for help

20 hrs ago | 507 Views

'Anti-POLAD sentiment driven by jealousy'

20 hrs ago | 294 Views

40-year-old uses cellphone as bait to bed teenager

20 hrs ago | 837 Views

Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding

20 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Lawyers challenge conversion of US dollar debts to Zimbabwe dollar

20 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Barking on the wrong tree won't eradicate corruption

20 hrs ago | 819 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa clean up campaign

20 hrs ago | 812 Views

Mnangagwa in Ethiopia for AU Summit

20 hrs ago | 219 Views

Man in court for $15 000 alcohol theft

20 hrs ago | 249 Views

Ministry to train youths in ICT

20 hrs ago | 143 Views

Girlfriend paid R10 000 for businessman robbery

20 hrs ago | 655 Views

Dembare sign King Nadolo

20 hrs ago | 488 Views

Croco ownership fight spills into High Court

20 hrs ago | 574 Views

IDCZ board dissolved

20 hrs ago | 257 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days