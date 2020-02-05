Raj Modi teams up with England-based Indian businessman to donate mealie-meal

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO South legislator Raj Modi and an England-based Zimbabwean businessman, Mr Jay Patel, donated 10 tons of mealie-meal to the under-privileged in Bulawayo on Friday.The two businessmen gave senior citizens, people with disabilities, orphans and widows in Tshabalala and Sizinda suburbs 600 bags of 10kg roller meal. In Barham Green suburb they donated 223 bags of 10kg of mealie meal to the vulnerable.They also donated 83 bags of 10kg roller meal to Ekuphumuleni Geriatric Nursing Home, 64 bags of 10 kgs to John Smale - an orphanage and 30 ten-kg bags to Rhodes Jubilee Cottage, an old age home.Ms Correine Mazokera, a woman who was injured on the leg by a blast during a rally at White City Stadium in the run-up to the 2018 elections, received three packets of 10kg roller meal.In an interview, Mr Patel said he was inspired by Modi's charitable work."Mr Modi is an inspiration, he gives to the poor and the vulnerable. He does not do it for fame, he has been doing it way before he was a Member of Parliament and a Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce. His charity work motivated me to give and I had to partner him because he has been at it for long. We decided to donate roller meal because it has been in short supply," said Mr Patel.Modi urged other businesspeople to emulate Mr Patel."What Mr Patel has done should be commended. We need more people like him to donate to the needy. We should all play a part to help our relatives. If you have more than you need, it is noble to share with a neighbour who has nothing or very little," said Modi.