Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

AFM Church's Bishop Dube dies

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
PROMINENT Apostolic Faith Mission Church leader Bishop Pumile James Abson Dube, who died last Thursday has been laid to rest.

He was 101. Bishop Dube, who was known as one of the country's oldest serving clerics was laid to rest at Old Luveve Cemetery in Bulawayo yesterday. He is survived by his wife Mrs Emily Dube, four daughters, 29 grandchildren, 63 great- grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Bishop Dube was born on 10 October 1919 in Plumtree. During his teen years, according to his daughter Mrs Lindiwe Dube-Hlabangana, Bishop Dube left the country in search of  "greener pastures" in South Africa, where he worked as a general hand.

"His brilliance and commitment in all facets of life belied the fact that he had only gone as far as primary school. He was recommended for pastoral training in the Methodist Church but failed to qualify because of not having attended secondary school. He was active in the Methodist Church in South Africa so much that despite his basic education he became a trainer of preachers in the church," said Mrs Dube-Hlabangana.

Bishop Dube got married in 1953 to his wife Mrs Khethiwe Emily Dube from Witbank, South Africa.

"They then lived in Chiawelo, Soweto. He was very involved in regional politics and became chairman of the Chiawelo Branch of the African National Congress that was proposed in the early 1960s. The street on which their house was located in Chiawelo was named in his honour.

"He continued fervently with church work in the Methodist Church, while he was also formally employed as a sales representative for M Block and Company in Doorfontein, Johannesburg," said Mrs Dube-Hlabangana.

She said he then returned to Zimbabwe and relocated to Bulawayo with his family.

"He continued to work for the sister branch of M Block. He continued as a preacher in the Methodist Church. Subsequently his wife received a spiritual calling that led her to transition to the St John's Apostolic Mission of Southern Africa. He gave her unconditional support in the founding of the local branch of the church and eventually joined her in the leadership of St John's AFM in Pumula, where he eventually became bishop in the church," said Mrs Dube-Hlabangana.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Raj Modi teams up with England-based Indian businessman to donate mealie-meal

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zacc corners GMB workers

1 min ago | 1 Views

Bosso at risk of losing clubhouse lease as foreigners eye it

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Informal shops face closure

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Council to garnish residents' salaries

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Southern Region Division One title fight still on

3 mins ago | 9 Views

Uncertified mealie meal floods Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League calls for discipline

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Shambolic billing system cripples Harare

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa set to pardon 5 000 inmates

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe begins harvesting first legally cultivated mbanje crop

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Awards season reaches climax

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Zacc busts roller meal syndicate

12 mins ago | 51 Views

Cursed by time, imprisoned by lament

13 mins ago | 13 Views

More contractors for Beitbridge Highway rehab

13 mins ago | 25 Views

Anti-graft body swoops on Command Agric looters

14 mins ago | 23 Views

'Mono-currency here to stay'

14 mins ago | 26 Views

Macauley Bonne readies for Algeria, wants Arcadia Utd rejuvenated

15 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe steps up grain imports

15 mins ago | 25 Views

US predicts Mnangagwa victory

16 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe joins Africa peer review club

25 mins ago | 29 Views

Matabeleland Collective collapses

14 hrs ago | 1437 Views

'Undocumented Zimbabweans in SA fear reporting crime'

14 hrs ago | 1459 Views

'Zimbabwe needs new political ideas'

14 hrs ago | 983 Views

Journalist nabbed for extortion

14 hrs ago | 1330 Views

'Matemadanda, Hungwe must be charged with treason'

14 hrs ago | 3175 Views

Bhasikiti's son goes into hiding

14 hrs ago | 2553 Views

Zimbabweans returning to their roots in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 3152 Views

Mohadi, ex-business partners clash in court

14 hrs ago | 633 Views

Zimbabwe records unprecedented jump in sextortion

20 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Man killed in fight over married woman

20 hrs ago | 3113 Views

Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

20 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Fed up woman boots cheating lover out

20 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Elderly men fight over teenage girl

20 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Prison boss bans praying in tongues

20 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Angel meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister

20 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Bashed man turns to the courts for help

20 hrs ago | 508 Views

'Anti-POLAD sentiment driven by jealousy'

20 hrs ago | 294 Views

40-year-old uses cellphone as bait to bed teenager

20 hrs ago | 837 Views

Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding

20 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Lawyers challenge conversion of US dollar debts to Zimbabwe dollar

20 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Barking on the wrong tree won't eradicate corruption

20 hrs ago | 819 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa clean up campaign

20 hrs ago | 813 Views

Mnangagwa in Ethiopia for AU Summit

20 hrs ago | 219 Views

Man in court for $15 000 alcohol theft

20 hrs ago | 249 Views

Ministry to train youths in ICT

20 hrs ago | 143 Views

Girlfriend paid R10 000 for businessman robbery

20 hrs ago | 655 Views

Dembare sign King Nadolo

20 hrs ago | 488 Views

Croco ownership fight spills into High Court

20 hrs ago | 574 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days