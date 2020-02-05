Latest News Editor's Choice


Lupane storm-ravaged school renovations complete

by Staff reporter
REFURBISHMENT of classrooms and teachers' cottages at Komba Primary School in Lupane is now complete after a non-governmental organisation, World Vision and the Civil Protection Unit mobilised material and more than $100 000 for the project.

A Grade One pupil died during a storm which destroyed part of the school in November last year. Seven classroom blocks and three teachers' cottages had roofing blown away, while a perimeter fence and blocks of toilets were destroyed after huge trees fell on the structures.

In an interview, Matabeleland North provincial education director, Mr Jabulani Mpofu said renovations were complete and  pupils were already using the classrooms.

"Most of our schools that were affected by the winds are now under construction and I can safely announce that Komba Primary School is now complete and pupils have resumed their lessons," he said.

Mr Mpofu said the buildings were fully inspected to ensure they can withstand another storm. A total of $90 000 came from the national CPU while $10 000 was mobilised  in Lupane to assist the bereaved family. World Vision provided roofing material.

Mr Mpofu said they were also renovating the water system at the school to ensure there is provision of clean water.

"Our strategy now is that we know that these children are traumatised by the death of their fellow schoolmate, the level of trauma is very high so in order for meaningful learning to take place learners must be provided a conducive environment," Mr Mpofu said.

Meanwhile, in Tsholotsho District, construction of Mtshina Secondary School is underway. This will see the San community accessing education at a nearby facility, as pupils from the area are forced to walk about 10km to get to schools.

