2 000 schoolgirls get pads
AFTER witnessing a young woman being mocked for soiling her school uniform while on menstruation cycle, a Bulawayo man decided to donate sanitary pads for 2 000 pupils in schools in the city to alleviate challenges faced by the girl child.
Apostle Fortune Ngulube, a gospel singer said he was touched by an incident that he witnessed.
"I was driving one day and a young school girl had spoiled her uniform and people were whispering among themselves laughing at the girl and no one told her what had happened. So, I took it upon myself to inform her politely and from that moment something was birthed in me that I must assist young girls in school," he said.
Apostle Ngulube went on:
"I also heard during a radio programme, challenges that young girls go through to access sanitary wear where some do not attend lessons for the duration of their menstrual cycle and I was touched. I did not have much but I decided to sacrifice what I have to aid the few school girls for a month or two by providing what I could."
Apostle Ngulube said he felt the message on the radio was meant for him and he decided to take action and desist from making menstruation a secret.
"I went to Nkulumane High School and donated pads to 115 girls, I also did talent search, being a musician myself I identified a few pupils that I will put under my mentorship, record and market them.
"We still have people who think menstruation issues are strictly for women but this must change and have more male involvement.
"I am a father to a girl child so I must be able to discuss these issues openly and help wherever I can. I don't want to be a father who cannot provide sanitary towels because it's regarded as taboo by some people," he said.
Source - sundaynews