Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 000 schoolgirls get pads

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
AFTER witnessing a young woman being mocked for soiling her school uniform while on menstruation cycle, a Bulawayo man decided to donate sanitary pads for 2 000 pupils in schools in the city to alleviate challenges faced by the girl child.

Apostle Fortune Ngulube, a gospel singer said he was touched by an incident that he witnessed.

"I was driving one day and a young school girl had spoiled her uniform and people were whispering among themselves laughing at the girl and no one told her what had happened. So, I took it upon myself to inform her politely and from that moment something was birthed in me that I must assist young girls in school," he said.

Apostle Ngulube went on:

"I also heard during a radio programme, challenges that young girls go through to access sanitary wear where some do not attend lessons for the duration of their menstrual cycle and I was touched. I did not have much but I decided to sacrifice what I have to aid the few school girls for a month or two by providing what I could."

Apostle Ngulube said he felt the message on the radio was meant for him and he decided to take action and desist from making menstruation a secret.

"I went to Nkulumane High School and donated pads to 115 girls, I also did talent search, being a musician myself I identified a few pupils that I will put under my mentorship, record and market them.

"We still have people who think menstruation issues are strictly for women but this must change and have more male involvement.

"I am a father to a girl child so I must be able to discuss these issues openly and help wherever I can. I don't want to be a father who cannot provide sanitary towels because it's regarded as taboo by some people," he said.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Taxi driver slips, drowns in river

7 secs ago | 0 Views

Lupane storm-ravaged school renovations complete

39 secs ago | 0 Views

AFM Church's Bishop Dube dies

52 secs ago | 2 Views

Raj Modi teams up with England-based Indian businessman to donate mealie-meal

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Zacc corners GMB workers

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Bosso at risk of losing clubhouse lease as foreigners eye it

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Informal shops face closure

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Council to garnish residents' salaries

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Southern Region Division One title fight still on

4 mins ago | 9 Views

Uncertified mealie meal floods Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League calls for discipline

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Shambolic billing system cripples Harare

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa set to pardon 5 000 inmates

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe begins harvesting first legally cultivated mbanje crop

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Awards season reaches climax

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Zacc busts roller meal syndicate

13 mins ago | 54 Views

Cursed by time, imprisoned by lament

13 mins ago | 14 Views

More contractors for Beitbridge Highway rehab

14 mins ago | 26 Views

Anti-graft body swoops on Command Agric looters

15 mins ago | 23 Views

'Mono-currency here to stay'

15 mins ago | 28 Views

Macauley Bonne readies for Algeria, wants Arcadia Utd rejuvenated

15 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe steps up grain imports

16 mins ago | 26 Views

US predicts Mnangagwa victory

16 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe joins Africa peer review club

26 mins ago | 30 Views

Matabeleland Collective collapses

14 hrs ago | 1437 Views

'Undocumented Zimbabweans in SA fear reporting crime'

14 hrs ago | 1460 Views

'Zimbabwe needs new political ideas'

14 hrs ago | 983 Views

Journalist nabbed for extortion

14 hrs ago | 1332 Views

'Matemadanda, Hungwe must be charged with treason'

14 hrs ago | 3177 Views

Bhasikiti's son goes into hiding

14 hrs ago | 2554 Views

Zimbabweans returning to their roots in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 3152 Views

Mohadi, ex-business partners clash in court

14 hrs ago | 633 Views

Zimbabwe records unprecedented jump in sextortion

20 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Man killed in fight over married woman

20 hrs ago | 3116 Views

Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

20 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Fed up woman boots cheating lover out

20 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Elderly men fight over teenage girl

20 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Prison boss bans praying in tongues

20 hrs ago | 2478 Views

Angel meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister

20 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Bashed man turns to the courts for help

20 hrs ago | 508 Views

'Anti-POLAD sentiment driven by jealousy'

20 hrs ago | 294 Views

40-year-old uses cellphone as bait to bed teenager

20 hrs ago | 837 Views

Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding

20 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Lawyers challenge conversion of US dollar debts to Zimbabwe dollar

20 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Barking on the wrong tree won't eradicate corruption

20 hrs ago | 820 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa clean up campaign

20 hrs ago | 813 Views

Mnangagwa in Ethiopia for AU Summit

20 hrs ago | 219 Views

Man in court for $15 000 alcohol theft

20 hrs ago | 249 Views

Ministry to train youths in ICT

20 hrs ago | 143 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days