2 000 schoolgirls get pads

News / National

by Staff reporter

AFTER witnessing a young woman being mocked for soiling her school uniform while on menstruation cycle, a Bulawayo man decided to donate sanitary pads for 2 000 pupils in schools in the city to alleviate challenges faced by the girl child.Apostle Fortune Ngulube, a gospel singer said he was touched by an incident that he witnessed."I was driving one day and a young school girl had spoiled her uniform and people were whispering among themselves laughing at the girl and no one told her what had happened. So, I took it upon myself to inform her politely and from that moment something was birthed in me that I must assist young girls in school," he said.Apostle Ngulube went on:"I also heard during a radio programme, challenges that young girls go through to access sanitary wear where some do not attend lessons for the duration of their menstrual cycle and I was touched. I did not have much but I decided to sacrifice what I have to aid the few school girls for a month or two by providing what I could."Apostle Ngulube said he felt the message on the radio was meant for him and he decided to take action and desist from making menstruation a secret."I went to Nkulumane High School and donated pads to 115 girls, I also did talent search, being a musician myself I identified a few pupils that I will put under my mentorship, record and market them."We still have people who think menstruation issues are strictly for women but this must change and have more male involvement."I am a father to a girl child so I must be able to discuss these issues openly and help wherever I can. I don't want to be a father who cannot provide sanitary towels because it's regarded as taboo by some people," he said.