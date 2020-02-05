Latest News Editor's Choice


Munawa, Dube set to join WiFi boys

TelOne coach Rahman Gumbo is plotting an instant return to the top-flight league following their relegation last season by assembling an experienced side after snapping up the duo of goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube and Simon Munawa.

Dube and Munawa have been training with the WiFi Boys since Wednesday after exiting Manica Diamonds and Chicken Inn, respectively.

Munawa was deemed excess baggage by Joey Antipas at Chicken Inn, while Dube left Manica Diamonds upon the expiry of his contract.

The arrival of Dube will be a relief to TelOne's goalkeeping department after they lost Rapheal Pitisi to South Africa's Madzivhandula, while Munawa replaces defensive midfielder Emmanuel Zinyama, who returned to his parent club, Harare City, after his loan contract lapsed.

Gumbo said that the pair was training with them although they were still in discussion with the team management over contracts.

"They are training with us, but for contractual items, the right people to comment are the executive," he said. "We are setting a team that can give results and I hope we can succeed."

They have already lost Innocent Zambezi, King Nadolo and Emmanuel Mandiranga, who are all hoping to join teams in the top-flight.

The WiFi Boys, though will need to be at their best in the Central Region Division One, as they are likely to compete for the sole promotional ticket with the John Nyikadzino-coached Sheasham, who narrowly lost the championship on the last day of the campaign.

Seasoned campaigners ZPC Munyati, Vumbachikwe and MSU will also give them a good run for their money.

