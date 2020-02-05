Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF, MDC clash in Chegutu by-election

by Staff reporter
Zanu-PF and the opposition MDC are next month set to rekindle their fight in a Chegutu ward 2 council by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of MDC councillor, Memory Banda in December last year.

The nomination court sat on Thursday where MDC's Rydes Machekera and Zanu-PF's Prosper Mutongerwa were nominated to stand in the by-election slated for March 21.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chegutu district election officer, Godfrey Maisiri was the returning officer.

Mutongerwa said he was confident of wresting the seat from the opposition party

"Last time, we lost because some of our members had jumped ship to the People's Rainbow Coalition which was led by Joice Mujuru and this time they are back in Zanu-PF. Come March 22, ward 2 will have a new Zanu-PF councillor," he said.

But MDC chief election agent, Emson Mukandiwa was confident the opposition party would retain the seat.

Zanu-PF Chegutu West legislature Dexter Nduna said the ruling party had a history of winning by-elections.

Source - newsday

