Chamisa ramps up pressure against Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
OPPOSITION MDC president Nelson Chamisa has embarked on a whirlwind tour of the provinces to prepare his party structures for the planned mass protests aimed at forcing President Emmerson Mnangagwa to act on the economic crisis bedevilling the country.

Chamisa's spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda yesterday said his boss met party supporters in Chinhoyi.

"In Chinhoyi yesterday (Wednesday), it was electric. The room wasn't enough to accommodate the people who had come to listen to the president laying his plans for the year," he said.

"The president is meeting the structures and explaining to them their legal and constitutional rights. The meetings are going on very well and I think this year it's going to pay."

Sibanda said Chamisa was going to tour all provinces with the intention of later going to branches to meet with supporters at the polling station level.

"He has been selling his agenda and the agenda 2020 has been received very well. He is going to tour all provinces with the intention of going below to the branch levels. However, at the province level, he got an astounding response," he said.

Chamisa is expected in Mutare today to meet newly-formed branches in the province and map the way following the party's dismal performance in the province in the 2018 harmonised elections.

The main opposition party garnered only six of the 26 contested parliamentary seats in Manicaland province, previously considered its traditional stronghold.

In an interview yesterday, MDC Manicaland provincial chairman Prosper Mutseyami said they had already formed new branches in 21 constituencies.

"Generally, we are trying to improve the face of our party. We need to complete our branch structure formation by end of this month," he said

"We are also going into the 26 districts or constituencies on a familiarisation tour to understand the challenges they are facing. This is a mammoth task because this needs money, but we are expecting to do our best regardless of the financial challenges."

