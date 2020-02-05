Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo artistes promise more quality content

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
BULAWAYO artistes and producers say they will continue producing quality content despite the volatile political and economic environment currently obtaining in the country.

Zimbabwe is beset by a harsh economic and political situation characterised by high inflation and low production, among other ills, stiffening people's love for arts products.

In addition, the political environment is also hostile towards the arts.

Standard Style explored the plight of artistes in the current political and economic environment in the country which has seen some failing to break even due to low attendancies, venues being expensive and shows bringing little or less profit at the end of the day.

"We have to survive and giving up is not an option. The arts normally thrive when the economy is healthy and people have the extra dollar to spend on entertainment, leisure and culture. Similarly when corporates are doing well on the market they can easily support the arts and culture," Iyasa director Nkululeko Innocent Dube said.

"At the moment everyone from individuals to companies and organisations is running on shoestring budgets and hand-to-mouth survival. That summarises our story in the creative sector. We bear the brunt. We probably suffer the most. We strive on and do what we can. We streamline events and do what we can."

He said: "Politics is always a hot potato in the arts sector but then nothing is not politics and it depends on how one chooses to approach it.

"Creatives are always going to be social and political commentators. We are lucky to have the support of Culture at Work Africa this year in one of our projects Creative Diversity and Social Inclusion.

Madlela S'khobokhobo said they were surviving by the grace of God.

"In the gloom people still love their entertainment and when we are in their area they come and we ‘de-stress' them a bit. However, it is not easy, but we soldier on and keep doing events. It's not easy for people but some still value entertainment a lot," he said.

"Everyone is trying to survive in this country and I feel sometimes our pricing is not proper, some are now charging a lot, but others are still sober-minded and it is those that we continue cementing relationships with."

Centre for Innovation and Technology director Zenzele Ndebele said there was little that had changed from the time the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was in charge.

"In fact, post 2017 there are more pro-government trolls online and this promotes self-censorship," he said.

Umkhathi Theatre Works founder Matesu Dube said artistes mostly, depend on the support of people employed in other sectors of the economy who are the consumers of the arts products that they produce.

"The current economic situation makes it difficult for artistes to survive. We can't stop doing events as this will have a negative impact on the arts scene. We should continue to produce under these difficult times because if we stop doing events, no one knows whether there will be an economic turnaround or not," he said.

"So, we need to remain visible by doing events. The shows are not profitable to tell you the truth, we do them so as to keep ourselves in the game otherwise people will forget about us. Venues are not affordable, that's why we are doing a few shows."

Intwasa Arts Festival director Raisedon Baya said they were doing shows just like any workers across the sectors and it was not easy but doable. Film producer, Percy Soko bemoaned the situation saying people no longer buy their content and ZBC does not pay them.

"I can't survive in this current situation because most people are no longer buying films and they say it's a luxury. ZTV has a raw deal, they will tell you straight we don't have money, look for your sponsors and we share airtime.

"Doing a political film in Zimbabwe is definitely a no because the ruling party has its hidden agendas, there is no freedom of expression. We can't express ourselves through our art forms, all they want is something that supports them even if it's wrong, that's why we will never grow as an industry," he said.

Source - The Standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kwekwe school dropout strikes gold in Nollywood

48 secs ago | 3 Views

Daughters-in-law: Do they have defined roles?

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa warned

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa ramps up pressure against Mnangagwa

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe doctors claim abuse of Global Fund facility

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF business expo flops

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC clash in Chegutu by-election

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Warriors coach eyes World Cup

4 mins ago | 3 Views

PPC Matopos 33-Miler race date set

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Munawa, Dube set to join WiFi boys

5 mins ago | 6 Views

3 murder suspects arrested

6 mins ago | 7 Views

SARS impound BCC's cremator

6 mins ago | 10 Views

What kind of economics is Mthuli Ncube practising?

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Taxi driver slips, drowns in river

8 mins ago | 6 Views

2 000 schoolgirls get pads

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Lupane storm-ravaged school renovations complete

8 mins ago | 10 Views

AFM Church's Bishop Dube dies

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Raj Modi teams up with England-based Indian businessman to donate mealie-meal

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Zacc corners GMB workers

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Bosso at risk of losing clubhouse lease as foreigners eye it

10 mins ago | 11 Views

Informal shops face closure

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Council to garnish residents' salaries

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Southern Region Division One title fight still on

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Uncertified mealie meal floods Zimbabwe

12 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League calls for discipline

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Shambolic billing system cripples Harare

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa set to pardon 5 000 inmates

13 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe begins harvesting first legally cultivated mbanje crop

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Awards season reaches climax

18 mins ago | 9 Views

Zacc busts roller meal syndicate

21 mins ago | 67 Views

Cursed by time, imprisoned by lament

21 mins ago | 21 Views

More contractors for Beitbridge Highway rehab

22 mins ago | 40 Views

Anti-graft body swoops on Command Agric looters

22 mins ago | 32 Views

'Mono-currency here to stay'

23 mins ago | 37 Views

Macauley Bonne readies for Algeria, wants Arcadia Utd rejuvenated

23 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe steps up grain imports

24 mins ago | 30 Views

US predicts Mnangagwa victory

24 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe joins Africa peer review club

33 mins ago | 32 Views

Matabeleland Collective collapses

14 hrs ago | 1444 Views

'Undocumented Zimbabweans in SA fear reporting crime'

14 hrs ago | 1470 Views

'Zimbabwe needs new political ideas'

14 hrs ago | 990 Views

Journalist nabbed for extortion

14 hrs ago | 1335 Views

'Matemadanda, Hungwe must be charged with treason'

14 hrs ago | 3199 Views

Bhasikiti's son goes into hiding

14 hrs ago | 2562 Views

Zimbabweans returning to their roots in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 3163 Views

Mohadi, ex-business partners clash in court

14 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zimbabwe records unprecedented jump in sextortion

20 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Man killed in fight over married woman

20 hrs ago | 3123 Views

Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

20 hrs ago | 1475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days