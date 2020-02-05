Zimsec hikes exam fees

News / National

The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council has announced new examinations fees which will see registration for an O-Level subject going up to $190 up from $15 last year, representing a massive 1166 percent increase.In a circular that has been dispatched to schools, Zimsec said registering for an A-level subject will now cost $351 up from $26 representing 1250 percent hikeAccording to the circular signed by Zimsec assistant director, finance a Ms Z Muzenda, the $190 will apply for both school and private candidates.She said extra territorial candidates will have to fork $443 to register a subject.Ms Mzenda said amendment fees for a subject at O-Level is now pegged at $89 while addition of a new subject now cost $228.Late entry will now attract a further $228 for students while centers that will submit late entries will be charged $810.A-level candidates will pay an extra $324 for Communication Skills while extra territorial candidates will pay $717 per subject.To amend a subject at A-level, candidates will pay an extra $162 while those who intend to add another subject will pay $432.A centre that submit A-Level entry late will be charged $1218. Ms Mzenda said closing dates for payments and submission of entries for June examinations is 28 February while closing date for November is 27 March while later entries will close on 15 May.