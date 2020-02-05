Rains block Chiwenga visit

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Vice president Constatintino Chiwenga's Muzarabani visit has been cancelled again due to incessant rains in the area which have made the roads there inaccessible.

Chiwenga once cancelled his first visit to marginalized schools in border areas of Muzarabani in January as scheduled to visit marginalized and address a rally before being forced to cancel the trip again today due to the same reason.Mashonaland Central Provincial Development Coodinator (PDC) Cosmas Chiringa confirmed the case through a statement."You are being informed that the trip to Muzarabani by the Hon VP Chiwenga scheduled for today the 9th of February has been cancelled due to the incessant rains in the areas to be visited," Chiringa said"The advance team and the leadership of Muzarabani met this morning and requested that the trip be deferred to another date because of the inaccessibilility of the roads.""The VP's office after being phoned accepted and confirmed the postponement," he added.