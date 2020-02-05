Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

by Stephen Jakes
13 secs ago
A man from Empumalanga Township DRC Hwange is in trouble after he stole the mobile phone which he was given to use to buy beer and disappeared with it.

Elton Sibanda (37) pleaded guilty  to theft when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Shiela Nazombe. The magistrate further remanded him for sentence.

Prosecutor Thulani Ncube told the court that on December 22 2019 at Matake Business Centre in Hwange Sibanda was given a Samsung Grand Prime cellphone to use to buy beer using Ecocash by Mduduzi Ngwenya (21).

He then took the phone and never returned with it. Ngwenya tried to locate him to no avail. The mobile phone was worth $6000 and nothing was recovered.

Sibanda also on December 23 2019  he went to Empumalanga Brick Molding Area where he stole four thousand bricks belonging to Godknows Mthethwa worth $1600 and sold them to Nkosilathi Gumbo.

 He was paid $500 and $1000  through Ecocash separately.

Gumbo discovered the offence when he went to see his bricks and reported the matter to the police. Investoigations done led to Sibanda's arrest.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days