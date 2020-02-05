Court ends Haruzivishe's detention over public violence charges

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

HARARE Magistrate Wongai Muchuchuti has ended the detention of Makomborero Haruzivishe, a pro-democracy campaigner, who was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers and charged with inciting public violence and resisting arrest by law enforcement agents.Haruzivishe was arrested on 5 February 2020 by some ZRP officers and charged with incitement as defined in section 187 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and resisting a peace officer as defined in section 176 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.Prosecutors alleged that Haruzivishe incited some vendors to commit public violence by whistling to them when some ZRP officers were on an operation to round up informal traders in Harare's central business district.Haruzivishe, the prosecutors charged, also resisted arrest by some police officers who wanted to apprehend him.On Friday, Magistrate Muchuchuti set free Haruzivishe, who had spent two nights in police detention at Harare Central Police Station, by granting him $200 bail.The Magistrate also ordered Haruzivishe, who was represented by Kossam Ncube of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, not to interfere with state witnesses and to continue at his given residential address.Haruzivishe returns to court on Wednesday 20 February 2020, where his trial is scheduled to commence.