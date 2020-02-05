Vocational centres seek to review fees

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo City Council owned vocational training centres have proposed to increase fees at a time when more courses and extra curriculum activities were being introduced.This is revealed in the Bulawayo City Council latest minutes."The Acting Director of Housing and Community Services recalled that the birth of the present day Vocational and Home Craft Training Centres dates back to the 4th December 1957 when Council had passed a resolution establishing dancing activities such as square dancing, ball room dancing and others," reads the minutes."There were in the then African Townships for both boys and girls. At the Vocation Training Centres there was also need to introduce nominal fees to purchase training equipment and materials. Cognisance had been taken into that this was purely a community service endeavour targeted at vulnerable youths and those who had dropped out of school."The minutes states that in 2009, with the introduction the multicurrency regime, the department had charged youths enrolling for various skills such as agriculture, building, arts and painting, plumbing, motor mechanic, carpentry, welding, cookery, cutting and designing USD100 each year for 3 years giving a total of US$300 for the whole course."The recreation centres had a 3 tier subscription arrangement as follows; Juniors (7-13 years) $1, Intermediate Juniors (14-16 years) $2 and Seniors (17-25 years) $3," the minutes read.