Police name Jumbo mine victim

by Simbarashe Sithole
An illegal miner who suffocated and died at Jumbo mine after inhaling gases on Saturday had been identified.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

"I can confirm that we recorded a sudden death case at Jumbo mine where an illegal miner Tawanda Succeed Musandi (23) of house number 3196 Eastview, Harare inhaled toxic gases in a pit and died," Dhewu said.

Witnesses allege four illegal miners unlawfully entered at Jumbo mine and entered into one pit where the now deceased suffocated after inhaling carbon monoxide.

His colleagues fled since they had illegally entered the mine despite the heavy police presence who are conducting their operation dubbed "Chikorokoza Ngachipere."

The police said the miners illegally entered the pits through other entry points which were not guarded by the armed police.

They have appealed for illegal miners to regularize their operations.

Source - Byo24News

