Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe economy in dire straits with 521% inflation'

by Stephen Jakes
44 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Peace Project has reported that the economic situation in the country remains dire at 521%.

In its latest report ZPP said everything remains the same since January 2019 where the economy started to rapidly crumble.

"The economy remained in dire straits with inflation recorded at 521% for December 20191. Prices of commodities are above the reach of the majority of citizens. This has negative effects on the enjoyment of human rights, particularly the right to food, the right to health, the right to education, among others," reads the ZPP report.

"The month of January 2020 saw an increase in reported human rights violations from 119 to 185. Harassment and intimidation were the highest recorded violations at 96. Mashonaland Central province recorded the highest violations at 34. Machete gangs continued to terrorise citizens with ZPP receiving reports of three murders deaths at the hands of these gangs."

ZPP said police and machete gangs contributed the most to the profile of perpetrators, followed by Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF).

"The culture of selective application of the law by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) remains a mainstay of the Zimbabwean landscape. Some opposition party public events were barred by the police during the course of the month.

The social, political and economic environment prevailing in Zimbabwe is breeding ground for human rights violations and regrettably being perpetrated with impunity. It also creates hotbeds for violent conflict," ZPP reported.

"The ZPP urges the ZRP to intensify their targeted efforts to deal with the machete gangs and all and sundry in particular the government to respect the constitution."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zanu PF & MDC created mess, let them solve it' - 'mugodoyi' fallacy, 40 years still can't see they profiting from it

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Police name Jumbo mine victim

15 mins ago | 20 Views

Generator fumes affected worker at Mpopoma Housing Offices

17 mins ago | 20 Views

Vocational centres seek to review fees

18 mins ago | 14 Views

Court ends Haruzivishe's detention over public violence charges

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Rains disrupt Clean up campaign

21 mins ago | 20 Views

Business now enjoying profiteering - ZCTU

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

25 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo Central MDC legislator Watson donates to BCC

5 hrs ago | 703 Views

Rains block Chiwenga visit

5 hrs ago | 3383 Views

BCC re-advertises parking system tender

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimsec hikes exam fees

5 hrs ago | 867 Views

Baby mama stabs Khama Billiat

5 hrs ago | 3955 Views

BCC averts strike

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

US dollar payouts spread to Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Boy (9) dies in school fight

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Mnangagwa frustrating Mbeki, claims Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 678 Views

Chamisa's MDC battles to end Bulawayo rift

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

When they come with dirty hands!

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Who's taking the Zanu-PF young Turks seriously?

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Bulawayo Council dumps Harare firm

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

'Machete cops' nabbed for extortion

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe records spike in company mergers

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

Council under fire over stands

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ex-mayor regrets US$10 million Harare City FC funding

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa ally exposes source of vicious Zanu-PF war

6 hrs ago | 757 Views

Bulawayo artistes promise more quality content

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Kwekwe school dropout strikes gold in Nollywood

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Daughters-in-law: Do they have defined roles?

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa warned

6 hrs ago | 627 Views

Chamisa ramps up pressure against Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe doctors claim abuse of Global Fund facility

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF business expo flops

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC clash in Chegutu by-election

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Warriors coach eyes World Cup

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

PPC Matopos 33-Miler race date set

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Munawa, Dube set to join WiFi boys

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

3 murder suspects arrested

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

SARS impound BCC's cremator

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

What kind of economics is Mthuli Ncube practising?

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Taxi driver slips, drowns in river

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

2 000 schoolgirls get pads

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Lupane storm-ravaged school renovations complete

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

AFM Church's Bishop Dube dies

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Raj Modi teams up with England-based Indian businessman to donate mealie-meal

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zacc corners GMB workers

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Bosso at risk of losing clubhouse lease as foreigners eye it

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Informal shops face closure

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Council to garnish residents' salaries

6 hrs ago | 117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days