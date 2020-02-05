'Zimbabwe economy in dire straits with 521% inflation'

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Zimbabwe Peace Project has reported that the economic situation in the country remains dire at 521%.In its latest report ZPP said everything remains the same since January 2019 where the economy started to rapidly crumble."The economy remained in dire straits with inflation recorded at 521% for December 20191. Prices of commodities are above the reach of the majority of citizens. This has negative effects on the enjoyment of human rights, particularly the right to food, the right to health, the right to education, among others," reads the ZPP report."The month of January 2020 saw an increase in reported human rights violations from 119 to 185. Harassment and intimidation were the highest recorded violations at 96. Mashonaland Central province recorded the highest violations at 34. Machete gangs continued to terrorise citizens with ZPP receiving reports of three murders deaths at the hands of these gangs."ZPP said police and machete gangs contributed the most to the profile of perpetrators, followed by Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF)."The culture of selective application of the law by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) remains a mainstay of the Zimbabwean landscape. Some opposition party public events were barred by the police during the course of the month.The social, political and economic environment prevailing in Zimbabwe is breeding ground for human rights violations and regrettably being perpetrated with impunity. It also creates hotbeds for violent conflict," ZPP reported."The ZPP urges the ZRP to intensify their targeted efforts to deal with the machete gangs and all and sundry in particular the government to respect the constitution."