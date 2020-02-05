Cop who leaked memo on ban of cellphone for police on duty arrested

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A police woman who leaked a memorandum which directed police officers on duty to not carry their mobile phones has been arrested.

A police memo was leaked in which the police officers where being banned from carrying their mobile phones while on duty.Yet another leaked memo has also exposed that the police woman who leaked the document that ended up viral on social media has been arrested."The ZRP reiterates that the responsibility of police on duty is to concentrate on crime prevention detection or investigation. In this regard police officers on any deployment point shall focus on allocated tasks and serve the public according to set standards. Police officers will thus not be allowed to focus on their cellphones at the expense of duty or abuse what Sapp platforms, twitter, Facebook or any other social media sites," reads the memo."Meanwhile Constable Lorine Joyce Mugoronji of Harare has been arrested for using the whatsapp platform to leak police information which was meant for commanders and is now facing criminal and disciplinary charges," reads the memo signed by National Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi.